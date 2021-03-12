These 6 Body Washes Are Just As Good As Aesop & Are Less Than A Quarter Of The Price

Major deals & steals are here! Why spend up to $50 on Aesop soap, when you can get the same soft skin results with these 6 body washes that are $20 & under!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While body care is essential, you don’t need to break your bank on high-end body wash. Too often, designer name products are pushed to the top of the leader board because of their popularity — however, that comes with a jacked-up price. For example, Aesop body wash retails for nearly $50. While the prestigious Melbourne brand works, it’s not the end-all, be-all of body washes. What if we told you that you can get soft, smooth, moisturized skin for a quarter of the price? In fact, you can get even better results with everyday brands including Neutrogena, Philosophy, Alba Botanica, and more!

Lucky for you, at HollywoodLife we’ve rounded up siix incredible body washes that will change your skin for the better. Best of all – none of these cost anything close to $50! Shop our top body wash picks for less below!

1. Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel

You can’t go wrong with Neutrogena: it’s the #1 Dermatologist recommended brand, and it’s affordable! The Rainbath refreshing shower and bath gel work to both cleanse and soften the skin, keeping it in excellent condition without leaving behind any heavy residue. The formula is a lightweight gel, and it’s infused with fragrant spices, fruits, and herbs to create a delicious scent that will awaken your senses, leaving you feeling totally refreshed. You can turn your daily, ordinary bathing routine into a luxurious spa experience with every use. $18, amazon.com

2. Philosophy 3-in-1 Shower, Bath & Shave Gel

Shower, bath, and shave gel all in one? We’re listening! The Purity Made Simple 3-1 body gel from Philosophy belongs in everyone’s shower. It smells like clean linens with hints of lavender for the utmost fresh scent, and it acts as a cleansing body gel for your shower or bath, AND a shave gel as well! Philosophy’s award-winning formulas lock in moisture as they do their job of thoroughly cleaning the skin, ridding it of all dirt build-up. With this 3-in-1 gel, you can save room in your shower and ditch multiple bottles of body wash, shaving cream, and whatever else for just one! $28, sephora.com

3. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Detox Body Wash

An Amazon Choice product, the Hawaiian Detox body wash from Alba Botanica is literally like being on a tropical island with every use. It has no artificial ingredients, smells deliciously like coconut, ginger, and even hints of orange, and contains Volcanic clay, which makes it unique. Volcanic clay attracts and absorbs dirt, oil, and grime to get rid of it in the skin. While this body wash does its magic you’ll be left with bright, clean skin that’s glowing and refreshed. The vegetarian formula is kind to our planet, and all Alba Botanica products are made right in the U.S.A. $9, amazon.com

4. OGX Extra Creamy Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Wash

A personal favorite of ours, the OGX line of body washes cannot be beaten in terms of scent! The extra creamy + coconut Miracle Oil body wash smells heavenly and is like being in a glam spa every time you use it. The coconut oil makes for the most hydration your skin could ever want, so even the driest skin will find restoration and moisture after no time at all. Whatever your skin type is (combination, oily, etc), this OGX formula is perfect for anyone. You’ll leave every shower smelling noticeably amazing! $7, amazon.com

5. Dove Unscented Sensitive Skin Nourishing Body Wash – 3 Pack

Not really into fragrant smells when it comes to skincare? No problem! The unscented body wash for sensitive skin from Dove is just what you need. It’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, so if your skin reacts to anything or everything, you won’t have to worry about this one. It gets the job done of nourishing the skin with Dove’s famous “nutrium moisture” technology – just without any fruity smells or perfumes. Snag 3 bottles of these for under $25 with this awesome deal, and you’ll be hydrating your skin the non-scented way for months and months ahead. $24, amazon.com

6. Native Body Wash – 3 Pack

If you’re a fan of Native’s famous line of all-natural and paraben-free deodorants, then you’ve got to try their body wash! This value 3-pack deal gives you 3 bottles of body wash for just over $20 – beat that! Native’s coconut & vanilla scented body wash doesn’t contain any nasty toxins or chemicals but instead has a formula that uses safe, synthetic, and sustainable fragrances and ingredients. If you’re an au-naturále kind of person, then this one is for you! Enjoy an at-home spa experience with every wash using this yummy-smelling, safe and gentle body wash. $20, amazon.com