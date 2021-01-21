6 Must-Have Body Washes That Smell Delicious & Will Keep Your Skin Clean & Hydrated This Winter

If you’re looking for a refresh of body washes that not only smell delicious but are also hydrating & cleansing, look no further than our top picks that you can shop for right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A new season means new beauty products and what better way to start over in 2021, than with brand new body washes. From hydrating formulas to delectable scents, you can shop all of our top picks, below. There’s something for everyone on our list – whether you have dry or sensitive skin – and you will find products that are gentle on skin, nourishing, cleansing, and so much more. No matter what type of body wash you’re looking for, you will be sure to find one you love on our list below.

1. Degree Maximum Recovery Body Wash and Soak

This newly launched body wash from Degree is the first time the brand launched body care aside from deodorant and this works with the power of hot water in your shower or bath to help you recover after a workout or active day. $5, walmart.com

2. Josie Maran Skin Dope Ultra Nourishing Daily Body Wash

This sulfate-free body wash is made with coconut ingredients as well as organic hemp seed oil and 100% Pure Argan Oil. It’s gentle on all skin types, especially sensitive, and it keeps you hydrated and silky smooth. $34, ulta.com

3. Mario Badescu Rose Body Soap

Everyone’s favorite drying lotion brand came out with an amazing new body wash that’s super affordable. It’s SLS and SLES free, plus, it’s made with a floral blend of Rosewater and Rose Oil, that not only smells delicious but are also super hydrating and smoothing. $8, ulta.com

4. Kiehl’s Body Fuel All-in-One Energizing & Conditioning Wash

There’s nothing we love more than the Fuel line from Kiehl’s and we’re super excited about this invigorating new body wash. Not only can it be used on both your skin and hair, but it also jolts you awake, giving you a refreshing burst of energy that will wake you up in the morning. It’s formulated with ingredients of caffeine, vitamin C, zinc, and menthol, plus, it’s silicone-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free. $20, nordstrom.com

5. Elemis Cool-Down Body Wash

If you’re looking for a cooling and refreshing body wash, then you will absolutely love this one. It’s made with magnesium, Arnica Montana flower extract, and menthol, which work together to provide you with a luxurious experience. Even better, it has delicious scents of juniper, rosemary, lavender, eucalyptus, and thyme. $40, nordstrom.com

6. OUAI Body Cleanser

Our favorite celeb hairstylist, Jen Atkin, has done it again. She’s branched out from hair into body and this highly anticipated body cleanser is everything we’ve dreamed of. It comes in a cool squeezable pouch that wastes less plastic, plus, it’s extra gentle on the skin. It has ingredients of Jojoba Seed Oil, Rose Hip Oil, and Lactobacillus Ferment, that not only leave your skin hydrated and feeling supple but also smell absolutely amazing. $56, sephora.com