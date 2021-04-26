8 Of The Most Delicious & Moisturizing Body Lotions For Spring

Rejuvenate your skin just in time for spring with some luxurious & moisturizing body lotions at an amazing price! Shop here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Your skin is the biggest organ in your body, and it needs love and care on a daily basis. You can treat it right with a daily dose of fabulous moisturizer! Following the cold, dry winter, it is more important now, than ever, to rejuvenate your skin with some body lotion that hydrates and feeds it to look its best! When you want to rock some short shorts or short sleeves, your supple arms and legs will be absolute show stoppers if you start your body moisturizing now.

Luckily, we’ve got a round-up of the best body lotions on the market right now, that will give you deliciously smooth skin! Start shopping!

2. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion with Soothing Oat

Aveeno is a tried and true go-to body lotion that does exactly what it says it will do, with no-frills. The nourishing lotion contains a unique soothing oatmeal formula that absorbs quickly, leaving your skin soft, beautiful, and healthy-looking. The award-winning formula is also fragrance-free, for those with sensitivities, and is clinically proven to lock in moisture and improve skin’s health in just 1 day. It doesn’t get much better than that when it comes to finding the person body lotion! $8.50, amazon.com

2. CETAPHIL Sheer Hydration Replenishing Body Lotion

Body moisturizers don’t always equate to heavy formulas or loaded price tags, especially when drugstore brand Cetaphil is in the game! Another household name, the Cetaphil Sheer Hydration Replenishing Body Lotion is an award-winning moisturizing that does its job without any frills. You can count on the formula’s hyaluronic acid, sunflower seed oil, vitamin B5, and antioxidant-rich vitamin E to seal in moisture and soothe irritated skin for up to 48 hours. This dermatologist-recommended body lotion doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue and will be your go-to year-round for supple skin. $13, amazon.com

3. Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion

Do you want smooth skin that will look perfect in the summer? That calls for Summer Fridays’ Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion! This moisturizer is made up of an indulgent formula that is packed with cocoa and shea butter, barrier-strengthening ceramides, and oils (including grapeseed, argan, and rosehip) that will leave your skin supple and hydrated. What we love most is that this product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. $26, sephora.com

4. OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Lotion

Nourish dry skin & send your senses on an island escape with this fast-absorbing, rich & creamy OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Lotion. Infused with coconut oil, this blend restores essential hydration to the skin while also smelling like a tropical getaway. The ingredients in this hydrating blend include coconut oil, tiare essence, & vanilla bean extract. The non-greasy formula absorbs quickly leaving skin feeling soft & smelling great. $7, amazon.com

5. Nécessaire The Body Lotion

There are so many benefits to Nécessaire The Body Lotion, it’s hard to know where to begin! Its formula is infused with niacinamide, which helps protect the skin’s surface. The Body Lotion’s formula is fast-absorbing, fragrance-free, and pH balanced to be non-irritating and non-sensitizing. It’s made of a luxe blend of oils—marula, cacao, and meadowfoam—nourishes skin with vitamins and nutrients. If you’re looking to improve the texture and tone of your skin, this body lotion is for you. $25, sephora.com

6. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion is voted the best body lotion on the market year after year by dermatologists everywhere. The fragrance-free formula is a smooth, lightweight texture that is absorbed quickly, leaving skin feeling smooth and hydrated, never greasy. This body lotion contains hyaluronic acid, which helps the skin retain its natural moisture, and MVE technology provides 24-hour hydration. All CeraVe products are formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier. It’s 12 ounces of deliciously, luxe goodness for your skin! $12, amazon.com

7. Kiehl’s Creme de Corps

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps is a fan-favorite — and for good reason. This non-greasy formula contains cocoa butter for its skin-soothing properties (and subtle fragrance), plus fast-absorbing sesame oil for a dose of deep hydration. Other key ingredients include Beta-Carotene, which is a naturally-derived antioxidant predominantly found in many orange and red vegetables such as carrots, and Squalane, a highly-refined botanical lipid derived from olives known to help replenish skin’s barrier keeping it soft, supple, and moisturized. $30, kiehls.com

8. Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream

If you’re looking to splurge for the sake of your skin, then do it on Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti-Aging Body Cream. One of the most luxurious body lotions on the market, this deliciously smooth formula is made up of a nourishing blend of nutrient-rich oils paired with highly active compounds that diminish signs of aging and restore elasticity for visibly firmer, rejuvenated skin. In this moisturizer, valuable antioxidants protect the sensitive cell membranes from free radical damage, keeping skin looking younger for longer. Dr. Sturm included extracts of white almond and elderberry blossom firm and tighten the skin matrix, while the blend is infused with refreshing pure glacier water for fast-absorbing, long-lasting hydration. As we said, it’s worth the splurge. $95, revolve.com