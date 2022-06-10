Manicurists Have Decided This Nail Color Is The Shade Of The Summer

Image Credit: anna.stasiia/Adobe

This nail trend has taken salons over by storm and we aren’t mad about it. The popular blue nail color is just the pop we all need this summer. Luckily, you don’t need to go to the nail salon to get the viral look because we found the summer hue polish on Amazon for only $12.

We were already obsessed with The Cirque Colors Creme Nail Polishes, but this polish in the color NYFW is just what we needed this season. The creme nail polish is a statement in bold blue. It’s made of high-quality ingredients, so you always get that fresh manicure look without an expensive salon appointment. Did we mention just how rich and bold this color is? There’s no need to worry about translucency with this stunning blue polish.

Customers love the Cirque Colors brand because the polish is great, but they also love that they’re handmade, animal cruelty-free, non-toxic and vegan. Listen to what one shopper had to say in their 5-star review:

“The polish has a great formula and goes on very smooth. It is very pigmented and dries super shiny! You could get away with painting only one coat, but two coats would ensure complete coverage.”

The fun doesn’t have to stop here. We love the NYFW blue, but there are 27 other fun polish colors available if you want to switch things up. Start the summer with this trend and then try something new. Options feature bright pink, green, yellow and so many more. Plus, the bottle is 0.37 fluid ounces, so you can grab it and bring it along anywhere for touch-ups.

Now you can treat yourself to a home manicure and still get the look of the summer for only $12. Bold, fun and fearless: this pop of color is the perfect way to start the season. So skip the salon and add this shade to your cart before it’s gone.