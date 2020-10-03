Over 7,000 People Swear By This Blackhead Remover Vacuum & It Cost Less Than The BlackVac

Give your face a satisfying deep cleaning with this amazing blackhead remover vacuum! Not only does it go to work on those pesky clogged pores, this affordable face vacuum also offers three more benefits for your skin.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, our face can feel like an old carpet. There are crumbs – AKA, trapped dirt and oils in our pores – lodged deep in there, and we need something with a little more force than a face wash. This is where the June Julien Blackhead Remover Vacuum comes in! Like its name says, this electric facial pore cleanser literally sucks out your blackheads, and at an affordable price: $26! It’s almost $10 cheaper than the popular BlackVac while offering just as impressive features.

Get the June Julien Blackhead Remover Vacuum here for only $26.

This face tool works by relying on “air pump technology” and offers five levels of suction force, allowing you to adjust the intensity. But this vacuum doesn’t only suck up blackheads — it comes with four total suction heads, and depending on the shape, can also remove dirt and dead skin while helping to tighten skin. So, you can say bye to whiteheads and excessive dead skin cells as well!

What we especially love about this blackhead vacuum is that it’s all about minimizing damage on your face. The vacuum doesn’t rely on chemicals to do its job, and while it delivers enough force to completely deep clean the face, it also promises to not leave bruises or hickeys. As an added bonus, you won’t ever have to replace the batteries on this blackhead vacuum! It comes with a rechargeable 1000mah lithium battery that can run for over 150 minutes after one charge.

If you’re not sold yet, take a peek at the more than 7,400 Amazon reviews (which average out to a four-star rating). Customers were pleasantly surprised to find that this affordable alternative to the BlackVac was so “easy” to use, and actually did grab visible “gunk” off their faces! 2020 has been a rough year, so at the very least, let’s finish off the remaining months with cleaner pores.