Treat Yourself With These Relaxing Bath Bombs That Have Over 25k Reviews & Are Under $30

Have a spa day at home with this popular bath bombs set that’s under $30! With a glowing 5-star rating, it’s an Amazon No. 1 best-seller and the perfect (most relaxing!) gift for everyone!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bath Bombs are on trend and they’re popping up everywhere! They’re the perfect bath accessory to set the mood and have an at-home spa treatment like no other. But, it can be difficult to find bath bombs that work well — and by that, we mean ones that release strong (but not too strong!) scents, produce pretty, non-sticky colors and soothe your skin in the tub. Not to mention, if you’re not fully educated on the bath bomb craze, then you may not know that some can be quite expensive.

If you’ve been on the hunt for quality bath bombs, this LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Set is Amazon’s No. 1 choice for bath bombs! — At just $27, you’ll get 12 uniquely handcrafted bath bombs in a variety of moisturizing and soothing scents including Angel, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Fun in the Shower, Fun on the Beach, Kiwi & Strawberry, Lavender, Lemongrass Green Tea, Love, Mango papaya, Melon Ball, Shea & Coconut and Victorian Rose.

Made in CA, the LifeAround2Angels bath bombs are crafted with fresh, premium USA natural ingredients. They have a calming fizzle and release colors, but will not stain your tub (like many other bath bombs do). These particular bath bombs are therapeutic, moisturizing and formulated for normal/dry skin. They’re packed with safe, rich, ingredients, which usually include essential oils and cocoa butter. However, we will warn you that some bath bombs can contain glitter or other ingredients that may irritate sensitive skin. It’s beneficial to contact your doctor or physician before using any new product, including bath bombs.

The LifeAround2Angels set comes with 12 individually wrapped bath bombs that are perfect for gift-giving, whether it’s Mother’s/Father’s Day, Christmas or a birthday. They also make for clever and cute party favors, wedding treats, or as a gift to check off a special someone’s wishlist. Not to mention, sets like this 12-pack bath bombs one, are always a good idea!

We’ll stop talking and let the 25,000 customers who shared glowing reviews convince you why these LifeAround2Angels bath bombs are the most high quality ones out there. The below customers shared positive reviews on Amazon, which verified this product’s 5-star rating and No. 1 best-seller tag.

“I have a bathtub addiction and am a 5-6 night a week bathtubber so when I say I’ve tried all the bath bombs amazon provides, I’m serious. I keep going back to these, not only because of the price but because they actually work well,” this pro ‘bathtubber’ explained of their own experience with this product. “They don’t have all those annoying glitters and the scent actually sticks to your skin and serves a hydration purpose. I can’t say enough how much I love these over the 10-12 other brands I’ve tried.”

Another happy customer, who was looking for a high quality bath bomb at a lower price, shared this personal experience: “I purchased these bath bombs because I was looking for an alternative to LUSH. I’m a school teacher, I need relaxation without the price tag of around $7 a bomb! I was very excited to see that these bombs are handmade in the United States. They also are made of ingredients that are familiar to me. I ordered with Prime so they arrived in two days, as promised.”

The customer later noted, “I could smell them through the box! Very strong, yet awesome, scents.” It’s recommended to use bath bombs in lukewarm water for a comfortable, smoothing feel when the bath bomb dissolves and releases its ingredients and colors. The same customer shared that their bath “took about 2 minutes to dissolve entirely,” proving that these bath bombs actually work well and efficiently.

To all the men out there who’ve struggled with finding a great gift for her… only to be told to get a bath bomb (‘Huh… What the heck is a bath bomb?’) — let this guy share a relatable experience: “Bought these for my girlfriend for Christmas. Being a guy we don’t know much about these, and to be honest I was sold by the price and the amount you get considering company’s like Lush are 3-10 bucks a piece. When I opened the shipping box I could smell them and they smelled great, the gf was super excited and tried one right away. She was super pleased and asked where I got them so she could order more.”

Slide into a tub of relaxation with the look, smell and feel of a bath bomb that’s clearly captured the hearts of bath-lovers everywhere. You’ll be happy you took a chance on these LifeAround2Angels bath bombs!