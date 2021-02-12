This Versatile Oil Will Keep Your Hair Shiny, Skin Nourished & Body Protected

If you need some extra hydration in your life, then these products infused with argan oil will do just the trick!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Argan oil is full of powerful antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and is a rich source of vitamin E that are all essential to the healthy functioning of skin and hair. This oil is also versatile, can be used almost anywhere including hair, face, and body, and comes in many different forms. Below we have listed a few of our favorite ways to incorporate argan oil into your routine including an intensely hydrating shampoo and conditioner, hair oil for softness and strength, and some cold-pressed, organic oils that can be used on their own or added into your favorite moisturizers for some extra oomph.

1. Pura D’Or Organic Argan Oil

This multipurpose oil is 100% pure and ideal for use all over the body, hair, and face. This oil is rich in Vitamin E, high levels of antioxidants, and essential fatty acids that, when used on the body, will add a layer of daily protection against environmental factors. Use this oil to give your hair a salon-worthy treatment as it locks in natural moisture by boosting superior hydration levels and will tame frizzy, brittle hair from roots to ends. If that weren’t enough, this oil can also help reduce redness and skin irritation with its anti-aging properties. $13, amazon.com

2. OGX Renewing Argan Oil Of Morocco

As mentioned above, when argan oil is used for the hair, it will help seal in nutrients and shine, leaving hair strong and smooth. Ideal for all hair types and textures, this rich hair oil treatment helps to penetrate the hair while renewing and softening and is the perfect antidote for damaged, coarse hair. Use this oil on damp hair as a primer to help nutrients seep into the shaft and it is also light enough for use on a daily basis. $7, amazon.com

3. NOW Solutions Organic Argan Oil

This organic argan oil comes in a generous-sized bottle which makes it easy to use as a multi-functional product. Its rich fatty acid content is beneficial to the skin, will add shine, and provide moisture to the hair and nails. Due to its fast and easy absorbancy, this oil will also help to maintain a healthy skin pH balance. Rub a few drops of this oil between your hands and run through hair to add shine and reduce fly-aways or add prior to or in place of your facial moisturizer for soft hydration. $10, amazon.com

4. Pure Nature Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner

This deeply hydrating shampoo and conditioner work to deeply repair hair damaged by chemicals, sun exposure, and daily pollutants. The included argan oil in conjunction with a special formulation works together to increase hair strength while hydrating and restoring moisture levels. This set is also safe for color-treated hair and even contains a UV and thermal protectant to protect hair from daily or frequent use of any styling tools. $23, amazon.com

5. Kate Blanc Argan Oil

Another great nourishing and pure organic argan oil is this one that will provide moisture for hair, face, and body. This lightly scented oil can ensure healthy, shiny hair, stimulate hair growth and give you smoother skin all over. This oil is not only organically grown, but it is cold-pressed with no added preservatives and because it is 100% pure, will absorb into the skin without clogging pores or causing breakouts. As an added bonus, this oil also comes in an amber glass bottle with a glass dropper to protect it from any harmful UV light for a long-lasting life span. $14, amazon.com