Hydrate Your Hair With This Deep Conditioning Argan Oil Mask That Has Over 5k Reviews & Is Under $20

Everyone wants silky, soft hair, but achieving that at home can be tough, especially when we’re constantly putting heat to it and living through these dry, cold months. Depending on your hair texture and hair history, it takes a lot of trial and error to see results to achieve consistently luscious locks. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have made it quite clear they have a favorite Argan oil hair mask that helps them get strong, healthy, and glowing hair. The ArtNaturals Argan Hair Mask is worth adding to your beauty cabinet if you’re trying to revamp your tresses without breaking the bank!

With an almost-five star rating and over 5,600 positive ratings, the ArtNatural Argan Hair Mask is clearly a favorite of beauty lovers everywhere! Hydrating Moroccan Argan oil is known for its ability to keep hair hydrated. This natural moisturizer helps repair dry, brittle, and damaged hair caused by blow-drying, flat ironing, and sun exposure. Enriched with vitamins and Argan oil, this hair mask is perfect for all types of hair, including straight hair, curly hair, blonde hair, color-treated hair, fine hair, and more!

Unlike many styling agents, which can cause long term damage to hair due to the many chemicals contained within, Argan Oil helps to nourish the hair and repair the damage caused by heat and other products. This deeply moisturizing treatment is a powerful blend of rejuvenating Moroccan Argan Oil and botanical extracts like sea buckthorn and, marigold to smooth frizz and flyaways, and drench hair in soothing hydration and silky perfection. The antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn and kelp rejuvenate your stressed tresses with a brilliant luster, while marigold extracts brighten your hair and encourage thicker, stronger strands. You can treat your hair to this Argan oil hair mask 2-3 times a week.

ArtNatural’s special formula is curated with pure essential oils from the finest sources from around the world. With Peppermint from Greece, Lavender from Bulgaria, Rosemary from Morocco, Tea Tree from Australia, and Frankincense and Eucalyptus from India, ArtNaturals strongly believes in the power of our natural senses, which is why they integrate aromatherapy and essential oils throughout our growing collection of naturally-focused products.

Unlike other products, this ArtNatural Argan Hair mask helps wash away all of the excess oils and dirt from your hair to unleash beautiful, shiny hair without any excess grease or residue. Even better, this Argan Oil Hair Mask is non-GMO, hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free.

The reviews on Amazon speak for themself, as customers rave over their experience with the best argan oil hair mask on the market! “You know when you read a review and wonder if the product works as the reviews say. I can 100% say that this product, Argan Hair Mask worked for me immediately. My hair has been difficult to work with for the past six months (not sure what has been going on with my hair). My hair looks damaged and feels like straw, and takes a lot of work to make it look healthy. In the mornings my hair is messy, dry and looks like straw, Argan has helped this. I use it more than the directions recommend, instead of the 2-3 days a week I am using the mask every other day. If you buy this product you can taylor the use to what works best for you hair type,” one user gushed.

Another shared similar sentiments, writing, “This hair mask is game changing! I’ve been bleaching my hair to get a platinum look, and it has seriously dried out my hair and caused so much damaged. I tried every It’s A 10 product, without any true results. I bought this and within three or four uses my hair has come back to life! You just have to be patient, I’ve never seen a product immediately heal hair after one use, but if you are patient with this mask, and you pair it with the shampoo, I promise you’ll see your hair’s thirst start to quench, and your hair will bounce and shine again! It’s helped so much with stopping breakage. For best results I add a little jojoba oil and one drop of tea tree oil into the mask, and I’ve seen that really bring my hair back to life! Also, make sure to have a good leave in conditioner! I’m currently using Shea Moisture’s coconut hair milk, and it does really hydrate your hair! So if you are someone like me who had a freak out about the health of your hair, give this a try! I’ve tried more expensive hair masks, and none compare to this one. It helps my bank and my hair! double win!”