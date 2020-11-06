Everyone’s Favorite Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner With Over 41,900 Reviews Is 48% Off

Now that the seasons are changing it’s time to give your hair a refresh & this cult-favorite shampoo & conditioner set is currently 44% off!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the hottest beauty trends this year has without a doubt been apple cider vinegar. There are so many fabulous benefits to this ingredient which is why people swear by the WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Hair Conditioner Set. The set is currently 44% off the retail price of $34.99 so it can be all yours for just $19.46, saving you $15.53.

Get the WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Hair Conditioner Set here for $19.46.

Included in the set are two large 16.9 fl. oz. bottles that are formulated with coconut and avocado oil to replenish damaged, thin, and brittle hair and scalp. Plus, while it hydrates your locks, it uses apple cider vinegar to clarify and detox your strands, leaving them healthy and free of dirt, grease, and build-up. Even better, it is also formulated with keratin proteins, vitamins B5 & E, and saw palmetto extract that work together to provide maximum hydration, softness, and shine.

The shampoo and conditioner are both hypoallergenic and they leave your hair healthier and stronger to prevent breakage and hair loss. The best part is, they do not contain sulfates, parabens, silicones, or other harmful chemicals, so you can feel good about washing your hair. Not only do they help moisturize and detox your hair, but they also aid in decreasing frizz and split ends.

There’s a reason that this shampoo and conditioner have over 41,900 reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One customer gushed about the products in a comment, “I was very excited to try out this set after seeing the advertisements on Instagram. I gave it a go and tried them for the first time this morning. The shampoo has a gentle apple scent and the conditioner something a little more exotic I couldn’t place. I was in a rush so I didn’t have time to blow dry my hair (always risky with naturally curly hair) and my hair still came out amazing. It feels light and is incredibly soft. I’m excited to see the results after longer use. I’m actually getting another set for my sister who has the same hair type/ problems I do. I fully recommend these products!”

You have to act fast if you want to snag this amazing deal because it won’t last forever!