These Adjustable Dumbbells Have 5 Weights In One & They’re On Sale For Under $80

Working out from home has become our new normal & if you’re looking for a set of dumbbells that won’t break the bank then you’re in luck because this set is on sale!

Times have been extremely tough this past year, and many of us haven’t been able to get to a gym. Instead, working out from home has become our new normal and if you’re looking to get a great workout in, then you need to purchase the Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Pair which is currently $10 off the retail price of $89.99 so they can be all yours for just $79.99. The best part is, they’re super compact which makes them great for storing away without taking up too much space. This is especially important considering our homes have been acting as our gym and office, so as little clutter as possible is amazing.

Get the Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Pair here for $79.99.

The weights come in four different colors – purple, pink, gray-pink, and blue, and they come in two different sizes – 11 lbs. and 4.5 lbs. The adjustable dumbbells have removable weight bars so you can change your weight size depending on what type of workout you’re doing. The ends of the dumbbells open up and you can add or remove weights which is why we love this set so much because they don’t take up too much space in your home and you don’t have to buy multiple different sets to store away when you’re done.

Included in the set are two dumbbells that 2.3 lbs on their own. Then there are 16 small and two big weight bars in each dumbbell. To ensure you have a good workout, you have to add the same amount of weight to both dumbbells to make the set even. The dumbbells have a neoprene outer shell that have a non-slip design so you can have a safe and easy workout, plus, the handle has a curved shape that gives you a strong grip on the weights.

There’s a reason why over 1,500 people gave this set positive reviews and it’s because people swear by them!