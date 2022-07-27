HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2022: Best Accessories, Equipment & Devices

The second round of winners from the 2022 HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards are here & we rounded up the best accessories, equipment & devices!

By:
July 27, 2022 1:00PM EDT
best devices
View gallery
Fitness woman jumping outdoor in urban enviroment
Image Credit: Maridav / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to fitness, there are tons of different devices that can make working out and staying fit a breeze. In order to provide you with a list of the top accessories, equipment, and devices, we tried out different products to give you the best of the best and you can see all of our picks for the HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards, below and in the gallery above!

Copper Fit x Gwyneth Paltrow Elite Knee Sleeve, $24.99, copperfitusa.com

Gwyneth Paltrow teamed up with Copper Fit to create a strong compression knee sleeve that helps support your knee without limiting activity. It’s the perfect compression sleeve to wear at the gym or around the house.

knee sleeve

Shikohin Massage Tool Tsubo-Oshi, $12, shikohin.com

Perfect for your gym bag, this silicon Tsubo-Oshi massage tool helps you apply targeted pressure to your muscles to help relieve tension and stress in the body. They’re super small and a reflexology zone chart is included in your purchase, so you can see exactly where to apply the tool.

MASSAGER

The J METHOD Travel Size Gym, $149, thejmethod.com/store

Bring the gym anywhere you want thanks to The J METHOD Travel Size Gym. The kit includes everything you need for a cardio, strength, and mobility workout in a portable carry-size bag. The bag includes The J Method super band (1/2”), Glutei Band, Mini Band (Xtra Hard), Jump Rope, Recovery Ball, Mesh Travel Bag, and Instructional Cards.

THE J METHOD

Melissa Wood Health, $9.99/ month or $99/year: melissawoodhealth.com

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is one of our favorite trainers of the year. She has many celebrities and influencer subscribers to the MWH app including Morgan Stewart, Delilah Belle, Shanina Shaik, Sara Foster, and more, and she created her own workout system, Melissa Wood Health, which gives you access to a variety of workout videos.

melissa wood health

More From Our Partners

ad