Workout Anytime In The Comfort Of Your Own Home & Tighten Your Core With This Best-Selling $16 Ab Roller

Working out from home is the new normal & if you’re looking to tighten your core, look no further than this ab roller wheel which is currently 32% off!

Due to quarantine, gyms haven’t been accessible for months and even though they’re slowly starting to reopen, you may feel nervous to go. This is why the Fitnessery Ab Roller Wheel Exercise Equipment is the perfect option to get a good workout in, all while being in the comfort of your own home. The ab roller wheel is currently 32% off the retail price of $24.97, so it can be all yours for just $16.95, saving you $8.02.

The reason we love the ab roller so much is that it’s lightweight, easily accessible, and you can travel with it. Especially if you’re working out from home or an apartment, you need equipment that’s going to be easy to store and won’t take up too much space. The roller comes equipped with two durable EVA foam padding handles that are safe and comfortable. Plus, the actual ab wheel is made from stainless steel, non-slip rubber, and durable PVC, all of which work together to provide you with an effective device.

When you purchase the ab roller, you get three free gifts including a comfy knee pad for support which has a value of $10), an E-book of Six Pack Abs Nutrition with a $20 value, and the Ultimate Ab Workout E-book, which also has a value of $20. Even better, the brand offers a lifetime risk-free guarantee with your purchase.

There’s a reason this ab roller wheel has over 8,200 positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. You have to act fast if you want this deal because it won’t last forever and this price is just too good to pass up!