These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple

Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.

This effortless style is a win-win for all. Not only are these pants super trendy, but they’re also comfortable. If you’re ready to give this trend a try, we have the perfect cargos to start with. These casual cargo pants from Amazon look just like the ones celebrities have been spotted in, and they’re super affordable. Get ready to look stylish and feel cozy all season for just $28.

Women’s Casual Cargo Pants: $27.99 – $28.99

Nothing screams comfort more than baggy, elastic high-waisted cargos. Just as convenient and cute as they are comfy, the Amazon Casual Cargo Pants are the perfect transitional piece for summer to fall. They’re lightweight and long, so they’ll keep you warm without making you overheat.

Thanks to the casual and loose fit, these pants can be worn anywhere. Whether you’re heading out on a date, running errands, or going to the gym – these Amazon bottoms are ideal. Even though they’re a hit for fall, they can also be worn during any season. The comfy material and design are great for winter, but they’re also light and trendy enough to work in spring and summer.

With over 1,000 5-star ratings, it’s safe to say shoppers are loving these Amazon cargos. One shopper said she “loves these” and “can’t stop wearing them.” She also complimented the flattering fit, saying “they fit more snug around your waist and butt, but in a good way.” Another customer said these bottoms are “the perfect fit.”

These chic cargos come in five different colors: black, brown, camouflage, army green and light khaki. They’re also available in women’s sizes small to xx-large. No matter what color you choose, you can’t go wrong. With this affordable price, you may want to pick a few to keep in rotation all season long.

Head into fall trying out this new fashion inspo sported by all the it-girl celebrities. The Casual Cargo Pants from Amazon are the best way to get their iconic look. Set the tone this season with a switch up from the typical skinny jeans and try out these casual, cool pants. We’d hurry and catch this affordable deal before it’s gone.