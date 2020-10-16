How To Dress Like Baby Yoda For Halloween For Less Than $20

You don’t need to break your bank to have an awesome Halloween costume! Shop everything you’ll need to create a DIY Baby Yoda costume for under $20!

Halloween may look a little different in 2020, but that doesn’t mean costumes are cancelled! You can still dress up and get down (safely under COVID-19 guidelines) in a contest-winning-worthy costume. And, that’s where we come in.

We’ve got the ultimate DIY costume for your Halloween festivities this year — Baby Yoda! It’s simple, easy, and admittedly adorable. Additionally, we’re going to help you save your hard-earned money by supplying you with costume items that are under $20. Yes, we said under. We understand that the unprecedented events of 2020 may have caused some financial woes for some, which is why we’re committed to helping you celebrate Halloween without a hefty cost.

As you can see (above), there’s not too much that goes into a Baby Yoda costume. Really, all you’ll need (depending on preference) is a pair of green, pointed ears and a brown or black long cloak — all of which we provided you with below. So, what’s stopping you Star Wars lovers from creating your own DIY Baby Yoda costume? Get to shopping with our picks:

1. Rubie’s Adult Star Wars Yoga Hood

Let’s start with the head/ears. This Rubie’s Adult Star Wars Yoda Hood is the perfect piece to build your Yoda costume around. It’s comfortable and easy to put on and take off with its Velcro front opening. Not to mention, the hood is completely mobile, incase you need a break from the force. The beige hood with green ears is made of 100% polyester and its soft material makes it cozy and lightweight. And, there’s no need to stress about size or fit because this particular item is classified as “one size,” that fits adults, teens and kids. Another cool thing about Rubie’s Yoda hood is that it’s an officially licensed Star Wars accessory, which means you’ll be the most authentic Baby Yoda on Halloween night. $17.95, amazon

2. Unique Mandalorian-The Child Fabric Headband

As we mentioned earlier, your Yoda costume may vary due to preference and likeness. So, we’ve provided a number of different head pieces for you to choose from — like this Unique Mandalorian-The Child Fabric Headband. It’s the correct set of ears if you’re looking to style your hair and let it down. You’ll be able to create the Yoda effect without hiding your luscious locks. We don’t know about you, but sometimes certain headbands can be quite uncomfortable or painful in certain areas. However, that’s not the case with this headband. This one, which is especially great for young teens and kids, has soft fabric that allows you to keep it on for hours at a time. $15.45, amazon

3. Rubie’s Adult Star Wars Yoda Headband

If you’re not a fan of how big the last ears were, we’ve got another great choice for you: Rubie’s Adult Star Wars Yoda Headband (the same official licensed brand we bragged about in No. 1). These soft, 100% polyester Yoda ears are a complete steal at a bargain price of $5.66. The light green ears are attached to a dark brown headband, so these are especially perfect for brunettes and individuals with darker hair. However, we’re confident that anyone with any hair color can rock these ears with ease. $5.66, amazon

4. GOLDSTITCH Tunic Hooded Robe Cloak / Knight Fancy Cool Cosplay Costume

Complete your Baby Yoda costume with this long cloak that just fits into our goal budget of under $20.This GOLDSTITCH Men Tunic Hooded Robe Cloak / Knight Fancy Cool Cosplay Costume fits both kids and adults. It’s made of uniform cloth, which means it’s lightweight, comfortable and it won’t cause you to overheat. While it’s more on the thinner side, this cloak isn’t see-through (an obvious plus). It comes with an optional hood and two, small draw strings near the shoulders. All of the measurements (including bust, length and height) are located in the shop links above and below. This cloak also comes in brown, which is a great Baby Yoda option. If you’re feeling bold, there’s also cloaks in green, white, grey, blue and red. $19.49, amazon