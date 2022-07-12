If You’re An Amazon Prime Member, You Can Get One Year Of Grubhub For Free

Image Credit: Diego/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Amazon Prime Day. The two-day event will run from July 12-13 and includes tons of amazing deals on just about everything. One deal that sparked our interest is that Prime members are eligible for a free year of a Grubhub+ membership.

So, what does that entail exactly? A Grubhub+ membership costs $9.99 a month, however, if you sign up for Amazon Prime or you’re already a member, that monthly fee gets waves for one whole year. The Grubhub+ membership includes $0 delivery fees on certain restaurants, exclusive savings, and so much more.

All you have to do is sign up for Amazon Prime, activate the Grubhub+ app, then enjoy $0 delivery fees (which can seriously add up)! the steps are simple and Amazon shared exactly what to do, which is as follows:

“1. Click on ‘Activate free Grubhub+’.

2. You will be presented with the Grubhub screen to sign in or create an account.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

3. Agree to the terms and conditions to connect your Prime and Grubhub accounts.

4. Agree to share your Prime membership status with Grubhub.

5. Start enjoying all the benefits of your free Grubhub+ membership.”

Signing up for Amazon Prime membership will cost you $14.99 a month, which is a bit more than the original fee of $12.99 a month, which changed back in February when Amazon raised the cost by $2, going from $12.99 to $14.99. However, it is a small price to pay when you factor in all the benefits of Prime, plus the benefits of Grubhub+.