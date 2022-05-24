You Can Achieve The Iconic 90’s Look With This Viral Styling Tool

Image Credit: finwal89/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While some old hairstyles are better left-back in time, others are being welcomed with open arms. Each generation always finds ways to be innovative and fresh, all while drawing inspiration from the past. Currently, the 90s are making a major comeback, especially when it comes to fashion and beauty trends. One thing we’ve been admiring is some of the iconic hair looks from the decade.

While there were many notable hairstyles from the 90s like “The Rachel,” the 90s fluffy hair looks made famous by the likes of Denise Richards and Danielle Fishel are making a huge comeback as of late.

Luckily, we’ve found the perfect styling tool that will help you achieve the look rocked by 90s actresses and supermodels. Thanks to the Revlon One-Step Volumizer, you can dry and style your hair in no time. With the help of some tutorials like this one from @savannahsbyrd on TikTok, you can figure out how to use your new Revlon tool to get that luscious, fluffy hair of your dreams. Keep reading to learn more about the viral hair tool that’s currently on sale on Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer – Buy it on Amazon

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer will quickly become your daily styling tool of choice. It dries and styles your hair simultaneously, so you won’t have to worry about having to reach for other hot styling tools. Revlon designed this to work as a hairbrush and blow-drier all in one. Finally, you won’t have to deal with tired arms from juggling a blow dryer and round brush at the same time!

To use this dryer you first need to towel dry your hair after washing it. Then separate it into sections and use the volumizer to dry and shape your hair. Many people like to place it under their hair to get that lifted effect, which will come in handy for that 90s hairstyle inspiration.

We all know blow drying your hair can be quite a time-consuming task, but this styling tool will significantly cut down your drying time. With three speeds and heat settings, you’re in control of your routine. Plus, the oval design of this brush will smooth out your hair while the round edges help create added volume.

You don’t need to be “clueless” when it comes to getting the fluffy hair that defined the 90s. Now you can channel your inner Cher Horowitz with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer and a little help from TikTok. Right now this viral styling tool is over 40% off on Amazon, so now you can have shiny, plump hair without the salon price.