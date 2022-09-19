Zoey Deutch’s Boyfriend History, From First Love To Current BF Jimmy Tatro

Zoey Deutch, 27, is known for being a successful actress who has appeared in various films and television shows, including Everybody Wants Some!!, The Politician, and Set It Up. Like her career, her love life is sometimes in the spotlight and has gotten quite a bit attention over the years. The beauty has dated fellow actors, including her current boyfriend, Jimmy Tatro, but she’s managed to keep a lot of her romances as private as possible.

Avan Jogia

Zoey and actor Avan Jogia, who was her first known boyfriend, dated for five years before calling it quits. The two reportedly met at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards when she was 18 and he was 20 and their romance began shortly after. They took photos with each other at various events and seemed to enjoy their time together. After their love story ended, they still co-starred with each other in The Year of Spectacular Men in 2017 and Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019, proving they were on good enough terms to still work together.

Dylan Hayes

After Zoey and Avan broke up, she soon started dating actor Dylan Hayes. Their relationship reportedly started in 2017 and the talented gal liked to keep their bond out of the spotlight most of the time. There were few photos of them together on her Instagram page but they would sometimes attend events together.

Jimmy Tatro

Zoey first went public with her romance with Jimmy in 2021. The hunk is an actor as well and has appeared in a handful of impressive shows, including Netflix’s American Vandal and Home Economics. The couple sometimes share sweet and loving posts about each other on their social media pages, including posts for special occasions like birthdays. One of the first posts Jimmy shared about Zoey was in honor of Valentine’s Day 2021 and included several adorable photos of the two of them.

“Just using today as an excuse to post some top notch untapped Zoey content,” he wrote in the caption.

Zoey and Jimmy were also spotted vacationing together in France with fellow celeb couple Nina Dobrev and Shaun White in May 2022, proving they know how to have a good time. Zoey once playfully spoke out about Jimmy when she described his “embarrassed” reaction to watching her character in Not Okay, in an interview with Lights, Camera, Barstool. “My boyfriend watched it for the first time and he was like, ‘No! Zoey, why are you doing that?’,” she hilariously said. “I don’t know if he actually really watched it because his head was in his hands the whole time.”