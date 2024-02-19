‘Wonder Man’: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Marvel TV Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing another comic book character into action. The Wonder Man TV series is currently in production and stars a handful of well-known names. After the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023 halted production and left the fate of the show unclear, the cast and crew resumed work but tragedy struck in February 2024 when a crew member died on set.

What Is ‘Wonder Man’ About?

The series will focus on Simon Williams. In the comics, Simon’s company falls behind Tony Stark’s highly successful business, Stark Industries. As a result, Simon works for Baron Zemo, a villain, but he later joins forces with the Avengers despite being their rival at first.

According to IMDb, however, Simon is introduced as a “Hollywood actor,” who is “thrust into the world of superheroes as he gets powers of his own, and becomes the new superhero Wonder Man.”

Who Is in the ‘Wonder Man’ Cast?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast to play the lead role, Simon. Actors Ben Kingsley and Lauren Glazier are also part of the cast, with Ben playing Trevor Slattery, per IMDb.

When Is Wonder Man’s Release Date?

An official release date is currently unknown because production is still in motion. Disney+ will stream the 10-episode show.

What Happened to the ‘Wonder Man’ Crew Member?

A crew member named Juan Carlos Osorio, known as “Spike,” per his family’s GoFundMe, died after a “structural failure.” Deadline reported that filming was not underway at the time of the crew member’s death.

“On February 6th, 2024, our friend Spike lost his life on the set of Marvels Wonder Man shoot at CBS Radford studios due to a potential structural failure,” the GoFundMe description reads. “We are hoping the production company, the facility, MBS [and] Marvel Studios handles things properly, but expect a long road fraught with attorney fees and expenses. In the mean time, bills will be mounting and the widow, boom operator Joanne W. will be left to deal with everything.”

A representative for Marvel Studios confirmed the news shortly afterward.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” the spokesperson said. IATSE (the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) president Matthew D. Loeb also reacted to the news.

“Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” Matthew said. “We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues. Safety on set is our highest priority, and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can.”