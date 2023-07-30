William Daniels’ Wife Of 7 Decades: Meet Bonnie Bartlett

William Daniels is a highly accomplished American actor known for his versatile performances in film, television, and theater. Born on March 31, 1927, Bill has had a career spanning over seven decades, with his breakout role arriving in the 1960s when he portrayed John Adams in the Broadway musical 1776, for which he won a Tony Award. He reprised this role in the 1972 film adaptation, further solidifying his reputation as a skilled actor.

However, Bill is perhaps most cherished for his portrayal of beloved teacher Mr. Feeny in the hit television series Boy Meets World. His wise and caring character became a mentor for a generation of viewers, making him an iconic figure in the realm of family-oriented TV shows.

Bill’s talent extends beyond acting; he is also an accomplished voice actor, lending his voice to iconic characters such as KITT, the talking car in Knight Rider, the hit 1980s show starring David Hasselhoff.

Along with his enduring Hollywood legacy, the star found success in his personal life, having a long and successful marriage with actress Bonnie Bartlett. The couple tied the knot on June 30, 1951, and their partnership has endured, making them one of Tinseltown’s most enduring couples. Through the ups and downs of show business, Bill and Bonnie have proven that true love can withstand the test of time. Learn more about his wife, below.

Bonnie Got Her Start On A Soap Opera

Bonnie, who was born on June 20, 1929 in Wisconsin, is no stranger to Hollywood herself, building her own impressive legacy within the industry. She got her start playing Vanessa Dale Raven on the soap opera Love of Life from 1955 to 1959.

She also played the mother of Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1988 film Twins, she played Tim Allen’s mom on the hit ‘90s series Home Improvement, as well as other memorable television performances on Little House on the Prairie and The Golden Girls.

Bill Was Bonnie’s First Boyfriend

Bill and Bonnie experienced a lifetime together, as they had started their romance journey early on after meeting at Northwestern University. “When we got together, I was 18. Bill was my first boyfriend… We just had to go through all that and still, we loved each other very much and always have,” she told People in 2023. “[We] have always been there for each other,” she added. “That’s what matters – if you’re there for the person and help [them] along in a relationship, [have] respect for them and what they’re doing and being there for them… [You have to] be together on the other side.”

This real-life couple even played spouses Dr. Mark and Ellen Craig on the 1980s drama St. Elsewhere, where their individual performances made them both Emmy winners during the mid-1980s.