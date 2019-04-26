Zack Clayton: 5 Things To Know About JWoww’s New 24-Year-Old Boyfriend

Get to know JWoww’s new boyfriend, who is a 24-year-old professional wrestler!

During a live taping of It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, JWoww confirmed that she was dating someone new and that he was only 24 years old. Since new dropped about her new man, we now know his name — Zack Clayton Carpinello — and a little bit about who he is.

1. He’s a professional wrestler. While his last name is Carpinello, the 24-year-old wrestler goes by Zack Clayton in the ring.

2. Zack re-shared one of JWoww’s Facebook posts on Mar. 27. On top of that, he’s listed as a “Top Fan” of JWoww’s Facebook page. The post he shared featured JWoww’s recent trip to Sea World in Orlando. JWoww wrote in the caption, “Today was beyond magical. I flew down to Orlando a few days ago to participate in @SeaWorldOrlando opening of #sesamestreet. It was so important to me to witness a new theme park be sensory inclusive. As most of you know, Greyson was diagnosed w/ autism. He has a few sensory issues and places like seaworld give me hope that one day, all places will understand the need to become educated, trained and welcoming to children like my son greyson . This is also why I joined the board of KultureCity … to make every place a place of acceptance, compassion and understanding. I also Dream the day airports become as well.”

3. He’s already got approval from her bestie. “He’s very handsome, by the way,” Snooki said during the taping of It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. “Jenni has been going through some s***, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier [sic] and more herself than this moment right now.”

4. JWoww and Zack’s romance has also been confirmed by her rep. JWoww’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Jenni has moved on and is happy.”

5. JWoww has admitted that she’s living her “best life” since dating Zack. “I wish it was over, but it’s not so I decided to move on and I moved on with a 24-year old,” JWoww told audience during the taping. “Life is a… roller coaster but it’s very enjoyable. I’m living my best life right now.”