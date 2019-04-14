Walker Burroughs: 5 Things To Know About The Talented ‘American Idol’ Singer

The talent on season 17 of ‘American Idol’ is incredible, and Walker Burroughs is one of the contestants who has left the judges and viewers impressed week after week!

Walker Burroughs has been a standout on season 17 of American Idol since his very first audition. He sang “Love Like This” during his first performance for the judges, and Katy Perry immediately told him he was possibly “top 10 material.” Now, he’s well on his way to that coveted spot in the competition — he’s made it to the top 14. Walker continues to WOW us with his powerful, yet soothing, voice on the show. As the competition dwindles down, get to know the 20-year-old Alabama native here:

1. He’s in college pursuing music. Walker graduated from Vestavia High School in Birmingham, Alabama in 2017, then went onto attend Belmont University. He is currently a sophomore and studies music education at the college. In addition to studying music at school, Walker also works on music in his own time, and released his very first single, “The Moon Song,” in July 2018.

2. He’s in an a cappella group. At Belmont University, Walker is a member of a cappella group, The Beltones. The group often performs at the school.

3. He’s a musician, too. Walker can do more than just sing — he’s also played piano during some of his Idol performances!

4. He’s a twin. Walker has a twin sister named Milligan, who lives in Hawaii. Walker got to see her home in Hawaii for the fist time when he traveled there as part of the Top 40 on this season of American Idol. Milligan is David’s only sibling.

5. He has a girlfriend. Walker’s girlfriend is India Ellison. They’ve been dating since at least Jan. 2017, and he often shares photos with her on social media. Walker made the local news in Alabama after a massive promposal for India, which included a seven-piece band!