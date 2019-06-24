Valerie Mason: 5 Things To Know About Ex ‘Playboy’ Playmate Arrested For Possession Of Meth

A former Playboy Playmate, Valerie Mason, who has appeared on five episodes of the hit show ‘Girls Next Door,’ was arrested for felony drug possession on June 21. Here’s everything to know.

Valerie Mason was riding in a vehicle that contained approximately two grams of suspected methamphetamine, and was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance on June 21, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The arrest took place in West Monroe, Louisiana, and Valerie was released on the morning of June 22 after posting a $3,000 bond. After Valerie was arrested, her mugshot was released, and can be seen below. Here is more to know about the 31-year-old and everything that went down:

1. What exactly happened? Valerie was riding in the front seat of a car that was being driven by a male name Steven Munholland, with another passenger, Brandon Link, in the back seat. The car was pulled over when an officer noticed one brake light was out. When Steven was unable to provide identification, he was asked to exit the car. After the officer felt two “foreign objects” in Steven’s pants, Steven consented to being searched. During the search, the officer found two hypodermic needles, and was granted verbal consent to search the vehicle. “During a search of the vehicle, [the officer] located a plastic container in the passenger door containing approx 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine,” the police report read. “Dy also located one hypodermic needle cap on the rear seat where Brandon was sitting. Post Miranda rights, Steven, Valerie and Brandon all denied ownership of the suspected methamphetamine.” They were then arrested and booked on the schedule II felony charge.

2. She was a Playboy Playmate. Valerie was named Playmate of the Month in September 2008. She got selected after she personally sent her photos to one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends, Holly Madison, on MySpace, and Holly recruited her.

3. She was on ‘Girls Next Door.’ During her time in the Playboy mansion, Valerie appeared on five episodes of the E! series Girls Next Door, which starred Holly, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt.

4. She has a background in cheer and dance. Before becoming a Playmate, Valerie didn’t have any professional modeling experience. However, she was a cheerleader in high school and had trained in tap and ballet.

5. She’s from Louisiana. Valerie’s arrest took place in her home state, as she grew up in Louisiana.