Tyler Florence: 5 Things To Know About The Famous Chef Competing On ‘Special Forces’

Tyler Florence is a celebrity chef.

He hosts several Food Network shows.

He’s on the new reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence, 51, is in for an experience like never before on the new FOX show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Tyler is one of 16 celebrities who endure grueling challenges inspired by the actual Special Forces selection process. Tyler’s fellow recruits include athletes Carli Lloyd and Nastia Liukin, singers Montell Jordan and Mel B, reality stars Kenya Moore and Hannah Brown, and more.

Tyler is a dominant force in the kitchen, but can the Food Network star survive the rigorous tasks on Special Forces? If you’re not familiar with Tyler yet, HollywoodLife has rounded up five things to know about him. Keep reading to find out more.

1. Tyler is a successful celebrity chef.

Tyler graduated from the College of Culinary Arts at the Charleston, S.C. campus of Johnson & Wales University, in 1994. He moved to New York City where he eventually became the executive chef at the restaurant Cafeteria. He also received an honorary doctorate from Johnson & Wales for his success. Tyler is a two-time James Beard Award nominee for Best Chef West Coast.

2. He’s featured on the Food Network.

Tyler has his own Emmy-nominated show on the Food Network called Tyler’s Ultimate. He hosts The Great Food Truck Race and Bite Club. Tyler was also a judge on Worst Cook in America for several seasons. Other Food Network shows that Tyler’s been featured on include Planet Food, All American Festivals, and My Country, My Kitchen.

3. He’s a restaurant owner.

In 2010, Tyler opened his first restaurant, Wayfare Tavern, in San Francisco. He most recently opened the steakhouse Miller & Lux in San Fran. Tyler also owned El Paseo in Mill Valley and Rotisserie & Wine in Napa, but they both closed.

4. He created a documentary.

Tyler made his behind-the-scenes film debut with the 72-minute documentary Uncrushable. It came out in 2018 and was about the 2017 California wildfires and their impact on Napa Valley. “The entire story just started to unfold in front of us; it was thoughtful, and it was scary, and it was human, and it was real. I think it’s my best work,” Tyler said about creating the doc.

5. Tyler is married and has 3 kids.

Tyler has been married to his wife, Tolan Clark, since 2006. Tolan is a former model and beauty queen who was Miss Wyoming at Miss USA 1994. Tyler and Tolan have two children, son Hayden, 15, and daughter Dorothy, 14. Tyler also has a son Miles, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Christie Lear.