Tyler Cole: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Boyfriend Who Vacationed With Her Family

Willow Smith brought boyfriend Tyler Cole along on her family vacation throughout the Mediterranean. The two were photographed while enjoying the sunshine together.

After the release of Aladdin, the Smith family is taking a relaxing vacation yachting through the Mediterranean together – with the addition of Willow Smith’s boyfriend, Tyler Cole! Learn five quick facts to know about the young star’s partner if you don’t know much about him, below.

1. He’s Willow Smith’s boyfriend and they’re taking a summer trip together. Tyler, 21, was seen on the Smith’s vacation yacht with his girlfriend, Willow, 18. In the pic, he wore a purple t-shirt and purple shorts, while Willow rocked a red, white, and blue bikini.

2. This wasn’t the first time Willow and Tyler have been spotted together. Willow and Tyler have been linked together all the way back to April 2018, when they were seen on a movie date together in Calabasas, according to Just Jared Jr.

3. He’s a musician. Tyler is in good company with the Smiths, since he also has musical talent himself! The young star has collaborated with his girlfriend on her song “Afraid,” in which he was a featured artist, and his own song, “Fools.”

4. Tyler’s a supportive boyfriend. In addition to working with Willow, he has shown support for her own career by sharing a video of her on social reminding her of important album and tour ticket release dates. We stan a supportive partner!

5. We’ll be seeing him on our screens sometime soon. The star announced on his Instagram back in March that he booked a recurring role on a Netflix series. We can’t wait to see his acting chops in addition to his musical ability he has already proven!