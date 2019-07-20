Willow Smith, 18, Shines In Bikini Alongside Boyfriend Tyler Cole, 21, On Family Vacation

Willow Smith brought along her boyfriend, Tyler Cole on her family’s vacation to Italy. The couple was spotted yachting together on July 19, and

The Smith family is in full on vacation mode! Will, 50, and Jada-Pinkett Smith, 47, along with son Jaden, 21, daughter, Willow Smith, 18, and her boyfriend, Tyler Cole, 21, are all enjoying an Italian vacation in Sardinia, Italy. Will’s son, Trey Smith, 26, from a previous relationship, is also with the family. Willow was photographed on a lavish boat with Tyler, 21, on Friday as they enjoyed the blue waters and bright sun. — Check out new photos of the couple, below!

Willow sported a black and white bikini with red outlines, as she wore her long hair behind her in twisted braids. Meanwhile, Tyler rocked bright purple swim trunks and a purple t-shirt. The two were captured in numerous shots from their day on the water, one of which included a snap of Tyler riding a jet-ski. And, they weren’t alone. Willow’s actor father, and Red Table Talk co-host mother were both spotted on board the boat.

Although Jaden has yet to be photographed on the family’s Italian getaway, he is present. Will shared a since-expired video to his Instagram Story that showed both Willow and Jaden relaxing on a boat. In the funny video, the Aladdin star playfully told his kids to do something trend-worthy so he could film it. However, Willow was too wrapped up in her book to assist her dad’s internet antics. Jaden too was busy lounging in the sun.

Thanks to Will, fans have been able to sneak a peek inside the family’s vacation overseas. He’s shared numerous videos from their trip, including their time in Greece. Will shared footage of Willow putting grease in Jada’s beautiful blonde braids as he poked fun at the mother-daughter duo.

In another video, Will hilariously commentated on Jada, Willow, Jaden and Trey from afar as he filmed them all sitting in a giant flamingo float on the water as he sat on the boat. “I’m not going out there looking like a sucker with y’all,” he said in the video.