Truett Foster McKeehan: 5 Things About TobyMac’s Son, 21, Who Has Sadly Died

TobyMac was dealt an incredibly heartbreaking blow with the passing of his son Truett Foster McKeehan. As the Christian music community is mourning the loss, here are 5 things to know about the aspiring musician.

TobyMac, 55, is struggling with the loss of his son Truett Foster McKeehan. The prominent Christian music figure’s son died on Oct. 23 at his family’s Nashville home at the age of 21-years-old. While a cause of death has yet to be reported, the loss is no less painful for the family he leaves behind. TobyMac and his family are remembering the aspiring rapper, as fans continue to send their loving messages and support to the family over social media. Here are five things you need to know about Truett Foster McKeehan.

1) Truett was an aspiring Christian rapper. Truett developed the same love and admiration for music as his father, and subsequently began to release his own music and videos. Truett used stage names including Truett Foster, truDog, TRU, and Shiloh, with his videos and songs displayed on his official YouTube channel, along with other video diaries including a log of his travels. Two of Truett’s songs on his YouTube channel were titled “Villa Pl. Freestyle,” “Im Not,” and “Wait A Minute,” among others. Those songs, and more, are currently available for listening.

2) His father, TobyMac, wrote a song about him. “Scars” was written by TobyMac after the Christian artist’s son left home. The song chronicles TobyMac’s own observations about how his relationship with his son started to transition into a new chapter of their lives. “Now you won’t take my phone calls, You won’t text me back at all, I just wanna see you, I can’t stand to see you gone,” TobyMac rapped in the song. After Truett moved out, TobyMac wrote the song to ensure his son knew, regardless of where he was, that he would never be alone.

3) TobyMac recognized his son as a talent. In a loving birthday message to his on his 20th birthday, TobyMac took to Twitter and shared a candid pic of Truett wheeling his younger brother, Moses, who has muscular dystrophy, in his wheelchair. “Happy birthday first son, big brother, young man, gifted artist, lover of God, life of the party, friend to all, creative soul, apple of my eye,” TobyMac tweeted. It was a beautiful and emotional display of a father’s love for his son.

4) Truett was a member of the group HySociety. Along with his solo music, Truett was also featured in songs with the group HySociety. Truett’s fellow Nashville-based musician, Bo Smith, was also part of the group.

5) His final Instagram post has become a memorial. Truett’s final Instagram post was a black and white video that showed clips from his first live performance. He captioned his post from Oct. 18, “last night it all kinda came together…thank you to everyone who has supported me through the thick and thin.” Since his death, fans of Truett and his father have left a slew of messages. “So heartbroken. A young life lost too soon. Praying for you and your family, @tobymac” one fan wrote. Another chimed in to pay their respects, writing, “My heart hurts Truett, I always told you and everyone I ran into how amazing your music and talent was. I couldn’t wait to see your happy self grab all your dreams and bring them to reality. May yourest in the most peaceful of places. We’ll miss you deeply and dearly.”