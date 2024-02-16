Triston Harper: 5 Things to Know About the 15-Year-Old ‘American Idol’ Standout

View gallery

The American Idol judges are going to see a wealth of talent as the season 22 auditions begin on February 18. During the premiere, Triston Harper steps in front of them with an incredible voice and story. The singer is just 15 years old.

Triston has a memorable audition in front of the judges. He has one of those voices that could go far in the competition. Hollywood Life has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about the young singer.

Triston’s Audition Wows the Judges

Triston sings a rendition of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” for his audition. The judges are impressed that Triston has a powerful voice at just 15. Katy Perry gives him a standing ovation.”Your voice, you got it,” Lionel Richie says. Katy adds, “It wasn’t perfect, but it resonated with me. It was really good.”

Triston Is From Alabama

Triston was raised in the small town of McIntosh, Alabama. He is a Choctaw Indian. “We’re so proud of Triston being honored to appear on American Idol, and we hope that you’ll be the winner of this competition,” tribal chief Dr. Lebaron Byrd tells Triston.

Triston Was Homeless at 12

Triston revealed that his stepdad was abusive towards his mom. When he was 11, they had to leave McIntosh. “The lowest part of my life was when me and my mom had got homeless and [we’re] sleeping on the side of the road. I had just turned 12,” Triston said.

Triston Has a Close-Knit Family

Triston brings along his mom, Hattie Mae, his brother, his grandparents, and his two aunts to his audition. His mom comes inside the audition room for Triston’s verdict. Triston gets a “yes” from all 3 judges, so he’s headed to Hollywood!

In his intro video, Triston revealed that his grandfather, Percy, drove from Arkansas to Alabama to come to get Triston and his mom when they were homeless. “Don’t forget your roots,” Percy told his grandson.

Triston First Got Noticed For a Middle School Performance

In 2021, Triston’s performance of Elvis Presley’s “That’s All Right” in his middle school classroom went viral. He was just 12 years old. He now attends Leroy High School.