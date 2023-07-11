Trent Toney: 5 Things To Know About The Swoonworthy Singer Auditioning For ‘AGT’

Trent’s audition will air on July 11.

The singers just keep coming on America’s Got Talent, and they continue to shine. Trent Toney is one of the newest singers who will be taking the stage during the July 11 episode of the NBC series. Trent will perform for the judges in hopes of getting the green light to go to the next round of the competition.

So, who is Trent Toney? He’s got no shortage of talent. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Trent.

Trent is from Hillsboro, Oregon, a city outside of Portland. He performs all over Hillsboro and the Portland area.

Trent released his debut single in 2020.

The singer-songwriter released his first single “My Mind” in 2020. He dropped “Knew You” that same year and “Close To You” a year later. His latest single is “Always and Lately.”

Trent went viral on YouTube.

Before he began pursuing music full-time, Trent released videos on YouTube while he was in college. A couple of his prank videos went viral years ago. His “Reverse Trick-or-Treating With Door” video has over 2.5 million views. Another prank video of Trent’s has over 1.5 million views.

Trent’s friends inspire his music.

“My friends are a major influence to my music, they go to my shows and listen to my songs,” Trent’s bio on his official website reads. “They make me want to make fun videos and encourage me to do my best. I’m thankful to God for them and any opportunity I get to play music.”

Trent can play many instruments.

Trent began playing piano when he was just 7 years old. His parents paid for lessons until he graduated high school, according to his Spotify bio. He has since learned to play the acoustic guitar. He also uses a loop pedal for some of his live performances.