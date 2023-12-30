Tom Wilkinson: 5 Things About Legendary British Actor Who Passed Away at 75

Tom Wilkinson has sadly died at the age of 75, according to a new report. The British actor’s family announced his passing in a statement on Saturday and revealed that he was surrounded by loved ones at his home.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him,” the statement, which was given to the BBC, read. “The family asks for privacy at this time.” The cause of Tom’s death has not yet been announced. Find out more about the beloved star and the impact he made in the film and television industry below. Tom Wilkinson Worked in Television, Film, and on Stage One of his most popular roles was as Gerald Arthur Cooper in The Full Monty in 1997. He also starred in other popular features, including In the Name of the Father (1993), Sense and Sensibility (1995), Shakespeare in Love (1998), In the Bedroom (2001), Michael Clayton (2007), Belle (2013), and many more. He made his acting debut in 1976 and started working in various British series, including the mini-series First Among Equals. He Won Several Prestigious Awards for His Work He won a BAFTA Award for his work in The Full Monty in 1997 as well as a SAG Award. He also won another SAG Award for his work in Shakespeare in Love in 1998 and an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for his work in John Adams in 2008. In the 2005 New Year Honours, he was also appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama.

He Grew Up in the U.K. and Canada

Tom was born in in Wharfedale, West Riding of Yorkshire, and moved to Kitimat, British Columbia with his family when he was 11. He moved back to the U.K. five years later, and his family ran a pub in Cornwall. He eventually attended the University of Kent at Canterbury, where he was involved in acting and directing with the University of Kent Drama Society (now called T24 Drama Society), and graduated in English and American literature. He then attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, where he graduated from in 1973.

Tom Was a Husband and Father

He married actress Diana Hardcastle in 1988. They welcomed two daughters, including Alice, who was born in 1989, and Molly, who was born in 1991.

He Reportedly Had Two Projects in the Works at the Time of His Death

One of them is a film called Bone in the Throat and is currently in post-production.