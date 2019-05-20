Tfue: 5 Things To Know About The Gamer Who Is Suing FaZe Clan For Being ‘Grossly Oppressive’

Who exactly is Tfue? The eSports player filed a lawsuit against FaZe Clan and accused his professional team of allegedly being entitled to as much as 80 percent of his revenue from third parties.

Turner “Tfue” Tenney, 21, rocked the professional gaming world with a shocking lawsuit on May 20, 2019. He accused his professional eSports organization, FaZe Clan, of purportedly being entitled to “a finder’s fee of up to eighty percent (80%) of the revenue paid by third-party for Tenney’s services” (i.e. sponsored videos), and of “severely” limiting his ability “to compete in the marketplace,” according to court documents that HollywoodLife obtained. Turner claimed he signed a “Gamer Agreement” with FaZe Clan at age 20, which he slammed as “grossly oppressive, onerous, and one-sided” amid his many complaints. Turner is now suing his team “as a result of the [alleged] unfair and illegal practices by Tfue’s gaming organization Faze Clan,” and because his contract allegedly “violates the talent genies act because Faze Clan is acting as an unlicensed talent agent,” Tfue’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told HollywoodLife. Here’s what you should know about the big-time gamer.

1. Tfue competes in Fortnite. The gamer made it to week six of the Fortnite World Cup Duos qualifier in May 2019. Unfortunately, Tfue’s loss to fellow gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins meant that he wouldn’t go on to the Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York City in July 2019. Overall, Tfue has accumulated 1,185 wins in the multiplayer game as of the day he filed his lawsuit.

2. Tfue has over six million followers on Twitch. He has racked up more than 120 million views on the live streaming video platform.

3. Tfue boasts 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Just like his impressive number of Twitch followers (over six million), the gamer has even more on YouTube.

4. FaZe Clan has denied Tfue’s allegations. “We’re shocked and disappointed to see the news of Tfue’s press article and lawsuit,” a rep for FaZe Clan told HollywoodLife. “Over the course of our partnership with him, which began in April 2018, FaZe Clan has collected: $0 – Tournament Winnings, $0 – Twitch Revenue, $0 – YouTube Revenue, $0 – from any social platform.”

5. Tfue is dating Instagram model Corinna Kopf. The eSports player is dating the 23-year-old influencer, who also rules social media with over two million followers on Instagram. She recently shared a cuddly photo with Tfue on May 12.