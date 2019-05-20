Tfue Sues FaZe Clan & Accuses Them Of Being ‘Grossly Oppressive’ By Taking His Earnings

Turner Tenney – better known as Tfue – is suing his gaming organization and accusing them of allegedly taking a whopping 80 percent of his business earnings.

UPDATE 5/20/2019, 4:20pm EST: FaZe Clan have responded to Tfue’s lawsuit. “We’re shocked and disappointed to see the news of Tfue’s press article and lawsuit,” a rep for the company told HollywoodLife. “Over the course of our partnership with him, which began in April 2018, FaZe Clan has collected: $0 – Tournament Winnings, $0 – Twitch Revenue, $0 – YouTube Revenue, $0 – from any social platform.”

The rep added, “In fact, we have only collected a total of $60,000 from our partnership, while Tfue has earned millions as a member of FaZe Clan. While contracts are different with each player, all of them – including Tfue’s – have a maximum of 20% to FaZe Clan in both tournament winnings as well as content revenue, with 80% to the player. In Turner’s case, neither of those have been collected by FaZe Clan. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together of the past year with Turner and will continue to support him.”

UPDATE 5/20/2019, 3:53pm EST: Tfue has also accused FaZe Clan of allegedly encouraging him to “consume alcohol” when he was underage. “Faze Clan would frequently host parties at its ‘Clout House’ or ‘FaZe House’ which were fueled by alcohol,” the lawsuit says. “Even though Tenney was underage until he turned twenty-one in January 2019, Faze Clan would furnish and encourage Tenney to consume alcohol.” HollywoodLife has reached out to FaZe Clan for comment on these serious allegations, which have not been proven to be true.

ORIGINAL: Tfue – a 21-year-old professional esport player – has slapped gaming organization FaZe Clan with a lawsuit in California on May 20. Tfue (whose real name is Turner Tenney) filed the complaint against the company, accusing them of violating California law and the Talent Agency Act, according to court documents, obtained by HollywoodLife.

“Tenney performs in and creates popular videos that he streams online,” his legal team says in the 23-page long court document. “Because Tenney’s videos are viewed by millions, sponsors are willing to pay for Tenney to perform in and create videos that will, at least in part, promote their goods, services and brands.” As of May 20, Tfue has over 10.7 million YouTube subscribers, but the complaint alleges that when he was just 20 he signed a “Game Agreement” with FaZe that is “grossly oppressive, onerous and one-sided.”

“Indeed the Gamer Agreement purportedly entitles Faze Clan to a finder’s fee of up to eighty percent (80%) of the revenue paid by third-parties for Tenney’s services,” the lawsuit claims. The complaint goes on to allege, “Additionally, Faze Clan uses illegal and anti-competitive provisions in the Gamer Agreement to severely limit Tenney’s ability to compete in the marketplace.” As a result, the company is accused of alleged “anti-competitive provisions,” which in “simple terms” uses its “illegal Gamer Contracts to limit Tenney to deals sourced exclusively by Faze Clan and to prevent Tenney from exploring deals presented by others; deals that are potentially superior to deals procured by Faze Clan; and deals that are not saddled with an eight percent (80%) finder’s fee.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Tfue and FaZe Clan for comment but we’ve yet to receive a response, but gamer fans have reacted strongly on Twitter. “I’ve been a faze fan since 2011,” one person tweeted. “I’m on faze’s side.”