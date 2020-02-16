Tenille Arts: 5 Things About Canadian National Anthem Singer At NBA All-Star Game

Canadian country music singer, Tenille Arts, has appeared as a musical guest on ‘The Bachelor,’ and now, she’s performing for another big audience — at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game!

Get used to hearing the name Tenille Arts! The 25-year-old singer from Saskatchewan, Canada will perform the Canadian National Anthem at the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Feb 16! She will be in good company, as Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Quavo are among the other artists performing at the game held in Chicago. The country singer rose to fame after appearing on the ABC reality show The Bachelor as a musical guest, and her career has been on the rise ever since! She inked a record deal with indie label Reviver Records in 2019 and has tallied more than 51 million streams. Her song “I Hate This” hit No. 1 on both the U.S. and Canadian iTunes Country Charts, and she’s been described as a “Fearless-era Taylor Swift”. Quite a rap sheet for such a young performer! Here’s 5 things you need to know about the country singer who will take the stage at the All-Star game on Feb. 15:

1. This isn’t the first time Tenille has sung the national anthem for the NBA. The singer was tapped by the NBA to sing the Canadian National Anthem at one of the biggest games of the year — but it isn’t the first time she’s performed at a game! Tenille previously sang the National Anthem at Game 3 of the 2019 NBA finals. The performance was a great warm-up for what’s to come when she takes the stage at the United Center in Chicago for the NBA All-Star Game. She will be in great company alongside a slew of A-list artists who are also performing. Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Quavo, and Chance The Rapper will perform at the Halftime Show, while Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson is set to open the event with a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and their seven friends who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

2. Tenille has performed on ‘The Bachelor’ more times than any other artist. She’s appeared on the popular reality series three times, and has become a total fan favorite! “My manager had been sending my music to one of the producers over there for a couple of years before the actual first time I was on the show,” Tenille told Taste of Country. “A couple of the songs kind of sounded like I had written them for the show. They were very love-specific, like meeting somebody and letting your walls down and everything. The first time I was on the show, they just loved one of the songs that I sent in.” Most recently, she was seen during the 2020 season premiere, singing “Somebody Like That” for Bachelor Peter Weber.

3. Tenille’s latest album was released in January 2020. She dropped her second studio album, Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between on Jan. 10, after inking a deal with Reviver Records. The boutique label is known for representing country artists like Big & Rich and David Lee Murphy. The album follows Tenille’s debut effort Rebel Child, which was released Oct. 27, 2017, and peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

4. She grew up in a small Canadian town near the North Dakota border. Tenille hails from the town of Weyburn in Saskatchewan, Canada. With a population of about 10,870 people, Weyburn is located 43 miles north of the United States border in North Dakota. NHL player Derrick Pouliot, 26, and NFL player Brett Jones, 28, also grew up in the Canadian town!

5. Rolling Stone named Tenille one of their “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know”. HollywoodLife’s sister publication Rolling Stone included Tenille in a list of up-and-coming country artists in Sept. 2018. The magazine described Tenille as “an edgy, Fearless-era Taylor Swift with crystalline vocals; ideal for hopeless romantics.” What a compliment!