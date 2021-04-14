Tahar Rahim: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Star Of Netflix’s ‘The Serpent’

‘The Serpent’ is one of Netflix’s newest hit series. Tahar Rahim stars in the show, and he’s an incredible actor to keep your eye on.

Tahar Rahim, 39, is one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars at the moment. The Algerian-French actor is currently starring in the Netflix series The Serpent. He’s also earned critical acclaim for his performance in the film The Mauritanian.

The actor is definitely having a moment right now, but he’s no stranger to film and television. From several French films to the limited series The Looming Tower, Tahar has had many major roles. Here are 5 key things to know about Tahar.

1. Tahar stars in Netflix’s ‘The Serpent.’

Tahar plays serial conman Charles Sobhraj in The Serpent, which debuted April 2 on Netflix. The series is inspired by real events and tells the story of Charles Sobhraj and the attempts to bring him to justice. Following the show’s debut, it has quickly reached the top 10 list on the streaming service. Tahar stars alongside Jenna Coleman, Ellie Bamber, and more.

2. His breakout role was in ‘A Prophet.’

The actor starred as Malik in the critically-acclaimed 2009 French film. Before he even auditioned for the role, Tahar shared a car with the director of A Prophet, Jacques Audiard, on the way to the set of La Commune. “I knew it was Audiard and I said I was a fan but I think I was a bit silly,” he told The Guardian. “I was shocked he remembered me months later when I went for a part in A Prophet.” His role in the film was just the first of many major roles.

3. He is a Golden Globe nominee.

Tahar was recently nominated for Best Actor — Motion Picture Drama for his performance in the 2021 film The Mauritanian. The actor was nominated alongside Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, and Gary Oldman. He also received a BAFTA nomination.

4. He’s won France’s most prestigious acting awards.

For his performance in A Prophet, Tahar was awarded César Awards for the Most Promising Actor and César Award for Best Actor in 2010. The César Award is considered the highest film honor in France. He also earned a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination.

5. Tahar is married.

Tahar is married to actress Leïla Bekhti. They met on the set of A Prophet. They have two kids.