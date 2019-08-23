Sutton Stracke: 5 things To know About LIsa Rinna’s Friend Who Joined ‘RHOBH’

RHOBH are about to have a new LA fave: Sutton Stracke! Lisa Rinna’s bestie is joining the cast next season, and the expert party hostess is in for a wild ride. Learn more about Sutton, here.

After Lisa Vanderpump‘s dramatic departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season, fans have been dying to find out who will be added to the cast to replace her. The wait is finally over. Introducing: Sutton Stracke! Sutton is close to RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, and she’s guaranteed to bring some much-needed drama to the series in the wake of PuppyGate. Here’s what you need to know about Sutton before the her debut next season.

1. She’s a renowned party planner and hostess. Those famed Housewives dinner parties and galas are about to get a lot wilder. Sutton, a former Southern debutante, once made The Salonniere 100, a list of the 100 best party hosts in the United States. She came in at #39 on the 2017 list, which isn’t too shabby; Barack and Michelle Obama were #97! Influencers, like society reporters, philanthropists, and arts leaders were asked who threw the best party in their towns. Sutton was LA’s cream of the crop.

2. She’s friends with celebrities. Sutton’s tight with Rinna, who’s pretty much the star of her Instagram account. They’re always shopping together, and look like they’re having the best time. Sutton is also close to actress Jennifer Tilly, the star of movies like Bride of Chucky and Made in America.

3. She’s the mother of three cute kids. Sutton is the mother of three teenagers: daughter Porter, and sons James and Philip Stracke. Their ages are unclear. But they’re all over her Instagram. A recent post showed Porter in her school uniform on the first day of her senior year. And Sutton’s caption was the sweetest: “I am privileged enough to get to take this pic for the final time,” she wrote, complete with the sobbing emojis.

4. She supports the arts. Sutton is listed as a sponsor of the American Ballet Theatre throughout multiple years. During the 2018 season, she supported The Ratmansky Project.

5. She’s a fashion designer. Soon, the Beverly Hills will be shopping for jewelry and handbags at the SUTTON concept store. Sutton’s been sharing sneak peeks at her shop on Instagram, and it looks super fashionable.