Summer Rios: 5 Things To Know About The 19-Year-Old Singing Sensation Auditioning For ‘AGT’

Summer is auditioning during the August 1 episode of AGT.

Summer is a singer.

Summer has nearly 500,000 followers on TikTok.

America’s Got Talent is embarking on the last two weeks of season 18 auditions, and more acts will be performing hoping to make an impression on the judges. Summer Rios will be auditioning in the August 1 episode in what will be a memorable audition.

Who is Summer Rios? If you’ve watched any of Summer’s past performances, you know this girl has talent. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about this 19-year-old singer.

Summer has released original music.

Summer dropped the single “Fingers Crossed” prior to her AGT audition. She’s currently working on a new song titled “The Long Way.”

Summer currently works at Pizza Hut.

Summer has frequently posted TikTok videos she filmed at Pizza Hut. “Help me blow up so I can quit my job,” she wrote across one of her videos. She captioned the video, “Don’t get me wrong, I love Pizza Hut… just rather be famous already.”

Summer has a following on TikTok.

Summer already has 500,000 followers on TikTok. Her videos have earned over 9.8 million likes. She’s been teasing her AGT appearance in several TikTok videos ahead of her audition airing in the August 1 episode.

Summer took a break from music.

Summer revealed in an interview with The Hype Magazine that she took a “year-long break from producing music” to work on her mental health. “It was a life changer for me and gave me more motivation to continue on with music. Nothing will happen right away and that is the reason you should keep pushing. Music is a huge thing for this world and we need more talented artists,” she said.

Summer grew up in Ohio.

Summer is an Ohio native. In her interview with The Hype Magazine, Summer said that “Machine Gun Kelly has been a big inspiration from Ohio because of his lyrics he has came [sic] up with lately.”