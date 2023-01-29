Stephen Full: 5 Things About The Late Annie Wersching’s Husband After Her Death At 45

Stephen Full was the husband of actress Annie Wersching.

They have been married since 2009.

He announced her death at the age of 45 in a statement on Jan. 29.

Annie Wersching‘s death of cancer at the age of 45 was announced and confirmed through a statement from her husband, Stephen Full, 53, on Jan. 29. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he wrote about his late wife in some of the statement. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world,” he continued. “I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’“

Find out more about Stephen and his relationship with Annie below.

Stephen is an actor and comedian.

Stephen was born in Chicago, IL and has played various roles on television and in films. One of his roles was Benny on the 2009 television show Castle. He also played the voice role of Stan the Dog in Disney Channel‘s 2012 series, Dog with a Blog.

How did he and Annie meet?

It’s unclear how Annie and Stephen met, but since they were both in the acting industry, it’s possible they met on the set of a project together. It’s also possible they just knew mutual friends in the acting world and started a relationship after getting to know each other.

Where did Stephen and Annie get married?

Stephen and Annie were married in 2009 and their wedding reportedly took place at their Los Angeles, CA home.

How many children do Stephen and Annie have?

Stephen welcomed three children with Annie during their marriage. They include Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4. The proud parents would sometimes share adorable photos of their brood, like the one above, on memorable holidays and other special occasions.

Stephen appears to be pretty private.

The doting dad hasn’t appeared in many of his wife’s social media posts and doesn’t appear to have a public social media page of his own. Annie’s Instagram page mostly showcased her experiences in her acting career and featured many co-stars.