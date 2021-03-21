She Nova: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Idol’ Contestant Who Went Viral On Twitch

She Nova will be featured in the first round of Hollywood Week on ‘American Idol.’ Here’s what you need to know about this talented singer.

American Idol is kicking off Hollywood Week on March 21, and the competition is heating up. New contestants whose auditions weren’t featured in the previous episodes will make their Idol debut. She Nova will be performing during the episode and showing off her musical talents.

So, who is She Nova? She’s already an artist on the rise. Her talent is undeniable, and she could very well end up being a frontrunner of American Idol season 19. Get to know She Nova with these 5 facts.

1. Nova already has a large fanbase.

She Nova has over 20,000 followers on Instagram. The singer frequently posts snippets of her music on her Instagram page. Her YouTube page has over 18,000 subscribers. She Nova’s fans are dubbed the “Weirdo Crew.”

2. Nova said the ‘Idol’ crew made her feel ‘welcome.’

On the day of the premiere, She Nova posted a cute selfie in front of an American Idol sign. “I have to say, the whole idol team made this weirdo feel welcome day one,” she captioned the photo. She Nova’s audition wasn’t shown in the first episodes of the season. She makes her Idol debut on March 21.

3. She went viral on Twitch.

She Nova was singing live on her Twitch in 2019 when the room started to shake. “Oh my, Lord. That is an earthquake. That is a big f**king earthquake,” she said on her live feed. When the earthquake didn’t stop, She Nova got up from her seat and walked out of the room to safety. “I gotta get out of here,” she said. The video went viral and currently has over 3 million views on YouTube.

4. She’s already released her own music.

She Nova has dropped a number of singles in the past couple of years. Her first single, “She Weirdo,” was released in 2019. Her most recent single is “Gray,” which dropped in 2020. Her music is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more.

5. Nova has a signature look.

Nova’s signature look is her bright purple hair. The hue is truly stunning. She rocks a blunt bob with bangs. As far as her makeup, She Nova usually has thick, winged eyeliner.