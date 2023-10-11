Sabiyah Broderick: 5 Things to Know About the Truck Driver Competing on ‘Survivor 45’

Image Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Sabiyah Broderick is a major contender to win Survivor 45 — even though she’s a member of the disastrous Lulu tribe. The 28-year-old went to the first two tribal councils but her strength in challenges helped her survive the vote offs. In episode two, Sabiyah found the Hidden Immunity Idol but she couldn’t burn the wax to release it, since Lulu still doesn’t have fire, so she lost her vote. Sabiyah’s tribe desperately needs to pull out a win if she wants to use the idol to protect herself in the game going forward.

Keep reading to learn more about Sabiyah, including where she lives, her experience in the Marines, and more.

Sabiyah lives in North Carolina.

Sabiyah is from Locust Grove, Georgia, but she currently lives in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to her CBS bio.

Sabiyah is a truck driver.

Sabiyah explained how she became a truck driver after leaving the Marine Corps in an interview with Parade.

“At the time, the trucking industry was really booming. So it was a lot of great contracts, a lot of good money,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna just give it a breath and try to do something on the civilian side.’ So, I did the class down at Fort Benning in Georgia and got my CDL, and I’ve been driving ever since.

Sabiyah was in the Marine Corps.

Sabiyah left the Marine Corps after four years in 2021. She told Parade that doing boot camp helped her feel as prepared as she could be for Survivor. “I’m hoping that I come out the other side of this, being the toughest survivor there is,” she said. “So, I feel like boot camp prepped me for this.”

Sabiyah is openly gay.

Sabiyah is one of three queer women on the Survivor 45 cast. The others are Katurah Topps and Kellie Nalbandian.

Sabiyah has been watching Survivor for a long time.

Sabiyah talked to Parade all about her love for Survivor. She said she started watching the show with her family when she was five or six years old.

“It was always a family show; all we watched was this,” Sabiyah said. “We didn’t have fancy cable and stuff. We just had the ‘straight-up channels,’ that’s what we called them. And CBS is one of them. “