Roselyn Sánchez: 5 Things To Know About The Actress & NYE Co-Host From Puerto Rico

Roselyn Sánchez will be helping us all ring in 2022 from Puerto Rico! Here’s what you need to know about the actress who is a co-host of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is going global this year! Actress Roselyn Sánchez will be co-hosting live from Puerto Rico as we bid farewell to 2021 and say hello to 2022. Puerto Rico is the inaugural destination for the show’s first Spanish-language countdown.

Roselyn is no stranger to show business. The 48-year-old has been an actress for over 20 years. She also used to call Puerto Rico home. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Roselyn.

1. Roselyn is a well-known actress.

Roselyn’s breakthrough role was in the CBS series Without a Trace. She starred as Elena Delgado on the show. She went on to star as Carmen Luna on Lifetime’s Devious Maids from 2013 to 2016. She currently stars as Elena Roarke on the FOX series Fantasy Island, which has been renewed for a second season. She has also appeared in films like Rush Hour 2, The Game Plan, and Act of Valor.

2. Roselyn is happily married.

Roselyn is married to fellow actor Eric Winter. They wed in 2008 after getting engaged the year before. Roselyn was previously married to Gary Stretch from 1998 to 2001.

3. Roselyn has two kids.

The actress has two kids with Eric. Their daughter Sebella was born in 2012, and their son Dylan was born in 2017. The couple has three dogs — Maraca, Archie, and Bandit. Roselyn and Eric also have a podcast titled He Said, Ella Dijo.

4. Roselyn was born in Puerto Rico.

Roselyn was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She has three older brothers. She enrolled at the University of Puerto Rico to study marketing. She left in 1991 for New York City.

5. Roselyn is also a singer.

Roselyn released her debut album Borinqueña in 2003. She earned a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Music Video for the first single “Amor Amor.” Since 2003, Roselyn has made her acting career her primary focus.