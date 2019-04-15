5 Things
Hollywood Life

Riley Thompson: 5 Things To Know About ‘American Idol’s Youngest Season 17 Contestant

AMERICAN IDOL - Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy(r) winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest were on hand when ABC's "American Idol" continued its search for the next singing sensation as auditions continued this week in Coeur d'Alene, ID. "American Idol" is returning to The ABC Television Network for the 2018-2019 season, after first making its return to airwaves as the No. 1 reality show launch for its inaugural season on the network during the 2017-2018 season. (ABC/Josh Vertucci) LIONEL RICHIE, RYAN SEACREST, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
AMERICAN IDOL - "211 (All-Star Duets)" - The remaining 10 contestants of the Top 20 perform duets with all-star celebrity partners from The Wiltern in Los Angeles, as the search for America's next superstar continues on The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand. Following the performances, the tension will rise as the remaining 10 contestants find out who has made the last seven spots, rounding out the Top 14 during a final elimination that will leave audiences stunned. (ABC/Eric McCandless) EVELYN CORMIER
AMERICAN IDOL - "210 (All-Star Duets)" - Ten of the Top 20 finalists perform duets with all-star celebrity partners from The Wiltern in Los Angeles, as the search for America's next superstar continues on The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, APRIL 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand. Following the performances and during a shocking elimination, the "American Idol" judges will determine which seven finalists will advance to the Top 14 and get the chance to perform for America's vote. (ABC/Eric McCandless)BRETT YOUNG, LACI KAYE BOOTH
AMERICAN IDOL - "Hollywood Week" - Coverage. (ABC/Eric McCandless)ALYSSA RAGHU, ALIYA MUKAMURI, CAMERON GOODE View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Senior Editor

The adorable Riley Thompson is making a name for herself on season 17 of ‘American Idol,’ and even as the youngest in the competition, she’s given standout performances week after week.

Riley Thompson is the country cutie competing on season 17 of American Idol, and after her amazing Top 14 performance, she’s officially become a force to be reckoned with on the show. Riley is just 16 years old, making her the youngest in the competition, but she exudes confidence every time she hits the stage and her voice is NO joke. Whether it’s a classic country song or a newer hit, Riley can sing it, and she’s certainly one to watch for on the country music scene, regardless of what happens during her time on Idol. Here’s more to know about the adorable — and incredibly talented — teenager:

1. This is not her first reality singing competition. Before auditioning for American Idol, Riley was a contestant on the USA show, Real Country. The singing competition was strictly for stars hoping to make it in country music, and was judged by Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt. Unfortunately, Riley didn’t get past the first episode of that show, but that didn’t stop her from continuing to pursue her dream of having a career in music. Real Country aired at the end of 2018, but was filmed several months before that, while Idol auditions took place in October and November 2018.

2. She’s a typical high school student. Riley is currently a sophomore at Mabank High School in Texas and a member of the school’s cheerleading team. Before her Top 14 Idol performance, she opened up about how supportive her classmates, and particularly her cheer team, have been throughout the competition so far.

3. She’s super close with her family. Riley has a seven-year-old sister, who she’s said is her biggest fan. Her sister, parents and grandmother have accompanied her to all of her Idol performances, and Ryan Seacrest even let her sister onstage after Riley sang in the Top 14 on the April 14 episode!

4. She’s won a major songwriting competition. At just 15 years old, Riley was selected as a finalist in a Texas Singer/Songwriter competition. She made the top five out of 200 applicants and performed original songs that she wrote on her own.

5. She’s only been performing for audiences for less than two years. Before auditioning for Real Country in early 2018, Riley admitted that she had only just started performing music locally for about six months. That hasn’t stopped her from looking right at home onstage, though!