Reeva Steenkamp: 5 Things to Know About the Model Oscar Pistorius Was Convicted of Killing

Reeva Steenkamp was a rising model when she was killed in 2013 by Oscar Pistorius. The former Olympic athlete shot her four times through his bathroom door, killing her. She was 29. When Oscar was arrested, he claimed that he had mistaken her for an intruder, but prosecutors argued that he had shot her in a fit of rage.

Oscar, 37, was released from prison in South Africa on Friday, January 5, after being granted parole, per CNN. As part of his parole, he’s restricted from speaking to the media, drinking alcohol, and a few other restrictions. His sentence will end in 2029. Now that Oscar has been released from prison, find out more about Reeva.

Reeva Was a Model & TV Presenter

Born in Cape Town, South Africa, Reeva began modeling as a teenager. She appeared in many different campaigns for products like Avon and was featured on the cover of FHM magazine. In addition to her modeling work, she also appeared on FashionTV as a presenter, and she was a contestant on the British game show Baking Made Easy.

She Studied Law Before Her Murder

Prior to her death, Reeva was making plans to change her career and pursue becoming a lawyer. She had studied law while she was a student in college, and she had applied for the bar in 2011. She planned to become a lawyer by the time she was 30, per The Independent.

Before Oscar, She Dated a South African Rugby Player

Reeva began dating Oscar in November 2012, months before her murder. Prior to her relationship with the Paralympian, the model had a long-term romance with rugby player Francois Houggard. In fact, there were rumors that prior to her murder, it was a text that Francois had sent her that led to her murder, but the player has denied the rumor, per Fox Sports. “Everyone was saying I sent Reeva a message and that’s why he shot her. I had nothing to do with her any more but it’s all people were asking me about. Mentally, that was a really tough thing to go through,” he told Daily Mail.

Oscar Was Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Her Murder

Following Reeva’s death in 2013, Oscar was initially charged with manslaughter. Prosecutors appealed the case, and his charges were upgraded to murder. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, following his conviction. He became eligible for parole in March 2023, due to a South African law, which allows inmates to appeal after serving half their sentence.

Her Mother Established the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation After Her Murder

Following her daughter’s murder, June Steenkamp began the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation in 2015. Her mother uses the organization to try to spread awareness about violence against women. “June is trying to raise awareness of the horrific statistics of violence and abuse against women and children not only in South Africa, but around the world, by using her voice to educate and speak against abuse of women and children, as Reeva had done,” the organization’s mission statement reads.