Ray Nicholson: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Panic’ Star, 29, & Jack Nicholson’s Son

Ray Nicholson is following in his famous father’s footsteps! The young actor stars in the new Amazon Prime Video series everyone is talking about. Here are 5 key things to know about him.

There’s a new Nicholson in Hollywood to get excited about! Ray Nicholson is a star on the rise. He also happens to be the son of Oscar-winning actor Jack Nicholson, 84.

Ray is 29 years old and has started to step more into the acting world. From his new show Panic to his family life to his social media, HollywoodLife has 5 facts you need to know about Ray.

1. Ray stars in the new series ‘Panic.’

Ray plays Ray Hall in the Amazon Prime Video series Panic, which was released on May 28. His character is a legacy participant of the Panic competition after his brother Luke won Panic a few years ago. Ray is also the love interest of Heather, played by Olivia Welch, in the series.

2. He is one of Jack Nicholson’s kids.

Ray is the son of Jack and actress Rebecca Broussard. Jack and Rebecca, who dated from 1989 to 1994, also have a daughter named Lorraine. Jack has other children from other relationships, including Jennifer, Caleb, and Honey.

3. ‘Panic’ isn’t Ray’s first role.

Prior to Panic, Ray had a recurring role on the FX series Mayans M.C. He also appeared in the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman and Now Is Everything. His next role is in the upcoming drama Where Are You with Anthony Hopkins.

4. Ray is a huge Lakers fan just like his dad.

Ray and Jack have spent quality father-son time at Los Angeles Lakers games over the years. They would often be seen courtside watching the Lakers play. Jack has had courtside tickets for over 2 decades.

5. Ray doesn’t have any social media accounts.

Ray is private just like his father. Ray does not have public a Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook account. His sister Lorraine has an Instagram account and has posted throwback photos with Ray and her dad from years past.