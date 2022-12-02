Quentin Oliver Lee: 5 Things About The Broadway ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Star Dead At 34

Quentin Oliver Lee is best known for his roles in Heather Christian’s Oratorio For Living Things and Phantom Of The Opera

He passed away at the age of 34 after a battle with colon cancer

His wife made the announcement on Instagram

Quentin Oliver Lee has passed away at the age of 34. The Broadway star died after a battle with colon cancer, his grieving wife Angie Lee Graham shared via social media. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away,” she penned in a deeply emotional post of him with their daughter Samantha Oliver. “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect,” she also said.

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven. To say ‘he will be dearly missed’ doesn’t reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched,” she penned in the deeply emotional tribute.

“If we let him, he made us better people. Samantha and I are supported and lifted by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I don’t respond, but trust that your messages and love have been read and felt,” she signed off.

He announced his cancer on a Go Fund Me page

Quentin announced he was battling stage 4 colon cancer with a Go Fund Me page in June 2022. “Hello, I’m Quentin, I’ve recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer,” he wrote on the page, along with a photo of himself and daughter Samantha. “I’m a father, husband, teacher, Broadway and Metropolitan Opera performer and soon to be cancer survivor,” he penned.

“It is definitely difficult to make money performing while also going through chemo, surgeries and dealing with these messy cancer symptoms that may drag on for who knows how long,” he explained. “All of you have already show your love and support in so many ways. Know that, any donation will help us pay medical bills, keep the lights on, keep food on the table, and help Angie and I stay focused on beating this disease instead of worrying about how we can meet our needs,” he shared.

He attended college

Quentin graduated with his Bachelor’s of Music in Vocal Performance from Northern Arizona University in 2012.

He was best known for an Off-Broadway role

While he appeared in many productions, his appearance on Off-Broadway in Heather Christian‘s Oratorio For Living Things is perhaps his most iconic role.

He was in many other Broadway shows

His other credits include 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change, 2017’s Prince of Broadway. Beyond that, he also held the title role in Phantom of the Opera, in addition to appearing in I Am Harvey Milk at Avery Fisher Hall and Carmen at New York Lyric Opera.

He was a member of many professional organizations

He joined the Opera Collective of New York in 2013, and the group’s association with MTA Music Under New York. Quentin was also a member ofPhi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and the Shrine of the Ages choir, the Cardinal Key Honor Society, while an undergraduate student at NAU. Beyond that, he held a teaching position at the Flagstaff School of Music.