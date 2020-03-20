Peter Alexander: 5 Things To Know About Reporter Trump Called ‘Terrible’ For Asking To Send Hopeful Message

During a heated exchange with President Donald Trump, NBC White House reporter Peter Alexander was called a ‘terrible’ journalist for simply asking the Commander in Chief to give American citizens a hopeful message during the current crisis.

NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander was hit hard with a vitriolic response from President Donald Trump during a March 20 press conference about the Coronavirus pandemic. In the midst of the pandemic that has already seen over 15,000 people in America tested positive for the disease and claimed the lives of 200 people, and states like California, New York, and Pennsylvania prepare to lock down, Trump chose a flippant fight over addressing the concerns of the American people. Alexander, a veteran White House reporter simply asked the President “what do you say to Americans, right now, who are scared?” Instead of using the opportunity of the question to rise to the occasion to deliver a message of reassurance and hope to the American people, Trump lashed out viciously at the reporter.

“That’s a nasty question,” he said from the podium, and, “you’re a terrible reporter. And I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people.” Trump also accused him and the NBC network of writing “sensationalism” and referred to the parent company, “You call it Comcast, I call it Concast.” Other reporters were visibly shaken by the heated exchange and Twitter irrupted with viewers who were shocked by what happened. “There are no bad questions. Only bad answers,” Steve Schmidt, American communications and public affairs strategist, tweeted in response to Trump’s vile behavior. “Peter Alexander asked the right question and Trump responded like the angry and maniacal fascist that his is,” another user tweeted. You can see the full contentious exchange below. Here are five things you need to know about Peter Alexander.

1) He joined NBC in 2004. During his time at the network, Mr. Alexander has covered a string of vital American and international stories. He has done reporting on Iraq’s 2005 election to the assassination of Osama Bin Laden and the horrific tsunami that hit Indonesia during his first year at NBC. He has also reported on breaking news events like the plane landing on the Hudson River in 2009 and the deadly Virginia Tech massacre in 2007.

Trump has an epic meltdown and goes on a screed about the media when he is asked what he would tell people who are scared. Trump called NBC's Peter Alexander a terrible reporter and started yelling and ranting. pic.twitter.com/dko6pIHrUt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 20, 2020

2) This isn’t his first run-in with the President. In January 2016, what would be a contentious relationship between the two began when the reporter asked Donald Trump’s previous stance on being anti-choice. President Trump accosted Mr. Alexander for not “reading the full statement,” when, in fact, the NBC correspondent had reported correctly that in 1999 Donald Trump was staunchly pro-choice.

3) Peter Alexander has received numerous accolades for his work in reporting. The reporter and his team were nominated for the Outstanding Live Coverage of a Breaking News Story – Long Form News & Documentary Emmy Award in 2006 for the NBC News Special Report: The Death of Pope John Paul II news documentary. He also earned Emmy nominations for his work in 2010 and 2011.

4) He graduated from an esteemed journalist program. Peter Alexander graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 1998.

5) He’s married with a wife and two children. Mr. Alexander married his wife, Alison Starling (also a reporter) in 2012. They have two children and live in the suburbs of Washington D.C.