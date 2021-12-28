5 Things

Patty Breton: 5 Things To Know About ‘Baywatch’ Actress Involved In Airplane Incident

Patty Breton
NBC
Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns as She Plays Volleyball in Sexy Bikini. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Graham channels Baywatch in a new campaign for Swimsuits for All. The plus size model, a spokesperson for the brand, stars alongside 90s supermodel Niki Taylor and Kanye West muse Teyana Taylor in the company's new promotion. Graham, 29, who debuted her own capsule collection for the brand earlier in the month, is photographed wearing the iconic bright red lifeguard swimsuit, paying tribute to the US TV series which has now been made into a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Editorial use only *Must credit Splash News/Swimsuitsforall* Pictured: Ashley Graham,Teyana Taylor,Niki Taylor,Ashley Graham Teyana Taylor Niki Taylor Ref: SPL1504232 210517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ashley Graham channels Baywatch in a new campaign for Swimsuits for All. The plus size model, a spokesperson for the brand, stars alongside 90s supermodel Niki Taylor and Kanye West muse Teyana Taylor in the company's new promotion. Graham, 29, who debuted her own capsule collection for the brand earlier in the month, is photographed wearing the iconic bright red lifeguard swimsuit, paying tribute to the US TV series which has now been made into a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Editorial use only *Must credit Splash News/Swimsuitsforall* Pictured: Ashley Graham,Ashley Graham Teyana Taylor Niki Taylor Ref: SPL1504232 210517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Former actress Patty Breton was arrested and charged with assault for a wild fight with a fellow Delta Airlines passenger that has gone viral on social media.

Former actress Patty Breton, 51, has gone viral on social media — and not for a good reason. Patty, whose real name is Patricia Cornwall, got into a heated fight with a fellow passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia on December 23. Video of the incident shows a maskless Patty standing up arguing with a male passenger who was seated and also not wearing a mask. They both hurled insults at each other, and at one point, the male passenger called Patty a “Karen.” Patty slapped the passenger in the face, the video shows, which led to him saying, “You’re going to jail. That’s assault.” Flight attendants stepped in and escorted Patty away from the male passenger.

Patty was arrested and charged with assault after landing in Atlanta, according to the New York Post. She was reportedly released on a $20,000 bond. A judge ruled that she could only fly to return home to Los Angeles. Below, everything you need to know about Patty Breton.

1. Patty is a former actress.

Patty is a former actress that appeared on two episodes of television in 1996, according to her IMDb page. She played Petra on Baywatch in season 7, episode 2, titled “The Contest.” She also appeared on Marriedwith Children. She played Pilgrim Girl in “Calendar Girl,” episode 16 of season 10.

2. She did Playboy.

Patty appeared in two Playboy video documentaries in 1997. She was in Playboy: Women Behaving Badly and Playboy: Cheerleaders, both as herself. Patty has done no acting or Playboy appearances since then, her IMDb page shows.

Related Gallery

Pamela Anderson Through The Years -- Photos

Pamela Anderson Various - 1993
Pamela Anderson Various - 1994
Pamela Anderson at the 1996 Usda Convention in La Pamela Anderson 1996

Patty Breton
Patty Breton in ‘Baywatch’ (Photo: NBC)

3. She was an NFL cheerleader.

Patty was once a cheerleader in the NFL. In the early 1990s, she was a member of the Raiderettes, the cheerleading squad for the then-Los Angeles Raiders. The team now goes by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s unclear how many NFL seasons Patty was a cheerleader for.

4. She is a real estate agent.

Patty’s most recent employment has been in real estate, according to the New York Post. She reportedly received her real estate license in California in 2013, though it expired in 2017. She’s been employed with Coldwell Banker Realty, per the New York Post.

5. She lives in Los Angeles.

Patty is a current Los Angeles resident. However, she recently posted online that she’s looking to move to Florida and is in search of a roommate, according to the New York Post.