Odelya Halevi: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Law & Order’ Season 21 Star

The original ‘Law & Order’ returns on February 24 with some new and familiar faces. One of the new cast members is Odelya Halevi. Here’s what you need to know about her.

After nearly 12 years off the air, the original Law & Order is back on NBC. The show’s 21st season will premiere on February 24. The series will continue to examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

One of the new stars joining the Law & Order crew is Odelya Halevi. Her character is a key part of this next chapter. So, who is Odelya Halevi? HollywoodLife has rounded up what you need to know.

1. Odelya is a new ‘Law & Order’ cast member.

Odelya stars on Law & Order season 21 as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. Her character will be working alongside ADA Nolan Price, played by Hugh Dancy, and District Attorney Jack McCoy, played by Sam Waterston. Odelya’s character is a new one created for season 21.

2. Odelya will also be seen in ‘Black Adam.’

The actress has an undisclosed role in the upcoming film. She’ll star alongside Dwayne Johnston in the DC film. Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.

3. Odelya was born in Israel.

Odelya was born and raised in Israel. She is from Rosh Ha’Ayin in central Israel, which is also where Gal Gadot hails from. Her grandparents immigrated to Israel from Yemen.

4. Odelya was in the military.

Odelya completed a year of military service. Military service is mandatory for all Israeli citizens over the age of 18. At 19, she got her working visa and went to Los Angeles, according to Jewish Journal.

5. Moving to Los Angeles was initially a ‘struggle’ for Odelya.

“At the beginning, it was a real struggle,” she told Jewish Journal. “I worked at a restaurant. I met a lot of people there and took acting classes. I did a student film. I worked on my English while I was waiting for my green card. I got a commercial agent and I started doing commercials. I felt like I was ready for the next step.”