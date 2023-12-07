Nikki Rodriguez: 5 Things to Know About the ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Star

Image Credit: Netflix

There’s a new teen drama everyone is about to start obsessing over. My Life with the Walter Boys premieres December 7 on Netflix. Nikki Rodriguez is the show’s leading lady.

So, who is Nikki Rodriguez? My Life With the Walter Boys is a breakout moment for the actress. From details about her character to her past Netflix role, here’s what you need to know about Nikki.

Nikki Plays Jackie in ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’

Nikki stars as Jackie Howard in the Netflix series, which is based on the Wattpad novel by Ali Novak. Jackie has her life all planned out at 15 years old, but a tragedy turns her life upside down. She ends up moving from New York to Silver Falls, Colorado, to live with the Walter family. She has to live under the same roof as the troubled Cole and sweet Alex. “I’m really adventurous and love [an] adrenaline rush, but I’m also a person that feels like they need control,” Nikki told Tudum. “It is very Jackie of me.”

Nikki Calls Her ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Role a ‘Dream Come True’

When her casting was announced in April 2022, Nikki posted a heartfelt message about this next chapter in her career. “I mean it when I say this is an absolute DREAM come true,” she wrote on Instagram. “THANK YOU to everyone who made this a possibility. I love this show and I’m so grateful I get to make it with the best people. I can not wait for y’all to see this one.”

Nikki Had a Notable Role in Netflix’s ‘On My Block’

Prior to My Life with the Walter Boys, Nikki appeared in another Netflix series. She played Vero in On My Block. Vero was Cesar’s girlfriend at the beginning of season 4.

Nikki’s First Onscreen Role Was in 2019

Nikki appeared in an episode of Speechless in 2019. That same year, she also guest-starred in an episode of Adam Ruins Everything. She starred in several shorts before landing her On My Block role.

Nikki Is on Instagram

Nikki is active on Instagram under her handle @nikkirodriguez. She frequently posts gorgeous photos and behind-the-scenes content. She began posting in 2020.