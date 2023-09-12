Nick Thune: 5 Things About the Comedian Seen Hugging Olivia Wilde

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Nick Thune is a comedian, known for his specials ‘Good Guy’ and ‘Folk Hero.’

He’s acted in movies like ‘Knocked Up’ and ‘Venom.’

He was spotted hugging Olivia Wilde outside of Nate Bargatze’s comedy show over the weekend.

Olivia Wilde was ready to laugh! The Grey’s Anatomy actress, 39, was seen hugging comic Nick Thune, 43, as she attended Nate Bargatze’s show at The Greek Theatre on Saturday, Sep. 9. The director and comedian were seen sharing a warm hug in the new photo, which you can see via Entertainment Tonight, outside of the show, which Nick was opening. The funny man reportedly went from backstage to go say hi to Olivia, and it’s clear that the two are pretty close. Here’s everything you need to know about Nick!

Nick Is a Musical Comedian, Sort Of

While Nick is very versatile, his comedy is often based around him playing acoustic guitar. His guitar was featured prominently in his 2010 album Thick Noon and 2014 Netflix special Folk Hero. While he does occasionally sing humorous songs (like his tune “Butterfly”), for the most he mostly uses the guitar to offer some background music to his joke-telling. It did create a bit of a character for him, but he later revealed that he liked performing sans guitar. Nick revealed that he stopped performing with his guitar after breaking his arm in a 2016 interview with Maxim. “When you stand behind a guitar for nine or ten years, it definitely feels a little weird not to have it,” he said. “Then I had to go on stage without a guitar for about a month and loved it. That month is when I realized what my next special was gonna to be.”

After ditching the guitar in 2016, his next special Good Guy featured him performing more traditional comedy.

He’s Appeared in Major Movies

Outside of standup, Nick has also worked on a few TV pilots, and he’s had small roles in huge films, such as Knocked Up in 2007 and Venom in 2018. He’s also made appearances in various one-off episodes of different TV shows, like Garfunkel and Oates and How I Met Your Father, per IMDb.

He Was Married and Has a Son

While Nick mostly keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, he was married to Sophie Trudelle Thune. While the couple appear to have broken up, they do share a son, and Nick regularly shares how much he loves him on his social media. He often posts photos of the two of them enjoying father-son bonding. “National Sons Day? You mean everyday,” he wrote in a September 2022 post, with a photo of him holding his little boy.

He Was Romantically Linked to Lake Bell

Nick did appear to date No Strings Attached actress Lake Bell briefly in 2021. They were connected after Lake, 44, was separated from her husband Scott Campbell, after seven years of marriage. The two were seen holding hands on what appeared to be a date, via DailyMail. The two also attended a few events together.

The pair didn’t last, unfortunately, and Lake has been linked to a different funny man more recently. HollywoodLife exclusively revealed that she was dating Chris Rock in July 2022.

He’s Sober

Nick also has almost four years of sobriety under his belt. He opened up about his decision to quit drinking with fellow comic Bert Kreischer during a January 2020 appearance on his Bertcast podcast. The comedian announced that he’d celebrated his second sober anniversary in October 2020. “I’m happy, healthy & present. I’m not hungover. I didn’t need to buy a bottle of vodka at 8am & I’m not trying to pace my daily drinking. Help is everywhere & everybody who loves you will most likely walk through fire to get you there,” he tweeted at the time.