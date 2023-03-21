NariYella: 5 Things To Know About The Powerhouse Singer Auditioning For ‘The Voice’

NariYella gets a 4-chair turn.

NariYella performs a Dreamgirls song.

NariYella is from Pennsylvania.

NariYella has one of the most memorable Blind Auditions during the March 21 episode of The Voice. The 20-year-old singer wows the coaches with her terrific performance. All 4 coaches want a chance to help guide NariYella into stardom.

So, who is NariYella? Her incredible voice is going to take her very far. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about NariYella.

1. NariYella gets a 4-chair turn.

NariYella dazzles with her stunning performance of “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls. Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper turn their red chairs almost instantly for NariYella, followed by Blake Shelton and Niall Horan. She’s one of the talented artists to nab a 4-chair turn. “Your voice is actually shocking to me, how powerful you are,” Blake says. Niall tells NariYella that he’s “missing” someone like her on his team.

All the coaches want NariYella on their team. Chance tells NariYella he was “blown away” by the performance. “Technically, your skill level is way, way, way beyond your years,” he adds.

2. NariYella brings a gift for the coaches.

After her Blind Audition, NariYella tells the coaches that she’s “very big on energy” and has brought gifts for all of them. She has tumbled stones and crystals in bags for each coach.

3. NariYella hails from Pennsylvania.

NariYella is from Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. She reveals that she’s been “singing since I could talk” and has been taking her music career seriously for the “past decade.”

4. NariYella has released two singles.

The singer released the singles “What You Like” and “Talk 2 Much” in 2022. She was also featured on the Nico Bryant single “Honeymoon Phase Forever,” which was released last year.

5. NariYella is currently a student.

NariYella is studying at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia, according to her Instagram bio. She calls herself the “big voice” beauty and a “student of life.”