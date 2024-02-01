Mitchell Kolinsky: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 Star

Mitchell Kolinsky wants to find the woman of his drama by the end of his Farmer Wants a Wife journey. The dashing Tennessean is one of the Farmers of season 2, alongside Ty Ferrell, Nathan Smothers, and Brandon Rogers. The new season premieres February 1 on FOX. The 27-year-old knows what he wants in a partner, and he’s hoping to get his happily ever after.

So, who is Mitchell Kolinsky? He’s a family guy and lives the quiet life on his farm. Hollywood Life has all the latest news about the hunky Farmer Mitchell.

Mitchell Is From Tennessee

Mitchell is originally from Knoxville, Tennessee. However, he currently lives in the small city of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Mt. Juliet is a suburb of Nashville.

Mitchell Is a First Generation Farmer

Mitchell bought his first farm to “pursue his dream of becoming a horse and cattle rancher,” according to his FOX bio. He wants to “build a farming legacy” with his wife. He grew up with horses in his backyard and spent a lot of time outdoors. “This land gives me my greatest peace. If I could share it with someone special, man, that would just mean the world to me,” Mitchell said in a preview video.

Mitchell Comes From a Large Family

The Farmer Wants a Wife star is the youngest of 3 boys. “I always looked up to my older brothers and parents for love and support,” he wrote on Instagram in December 2023. Mitchell is a proud uncle. One of his brothers has 2 kids.

Mitchell Lives in a Cabin

Mitchell resides in a charming 19th-century cabin in Mount Juliet. He lives there with his 3 dogs. “His property in the woods is shared with a variety of wildlife and the openness of the surrounding land welcomes the potential for growth,” his bio revealed.

Mitchell Is an Active Hunter

Being a country boy, Mitchell loves to hunt. He frequently shares photos of his game, including turkeys, geese, deer, and even a coyote.